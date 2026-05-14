Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch as sheriff's deputies wrangle and capture trespassing alligator from Florida resident's yard

Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that the alligator was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after its capture.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Two Lake County Sheriff's deputies were put to work catching and wrangling an alligator who was called in for "trespassing" in a residential area on April 14. Body camera video shows the officers capturing the gator with a rope, sitting on it to tape its mouth shut and dragging it out of the private property.  02:10

Watch: Florida sheriff's deputies wrangle alligator on the loose

Two Lake County Sheriff's deputies were put to work catching and wrangling an alligator who was called in for "trespassing" in a residential area on April 14. Body camera video shows the officers capturing the gator with a rope, sitting on it to tape its mouth shut and dragging it out of the private property. 

PAISLEY, Fla.– Two sheriff's deputies in Florida had an eventful afternoon when they were called to capture and remove an alligator within a resident's yard. 

On April 14, the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a homeowner in Paisley about an alligator on their property. 

The alligator's tail sticking out of some bushes.

The alligator's tail sticking out of some bushes. 

(Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

The homeowners were worried about their pets, and a nearby school bus stop, where the alligator was spotted near prior to the call. 

The two responding officers made quick work catching the rogue reptile, pulling a rope from the back of their vehicle before approaching the gator. 

WATCH: POLICE WRANGLE MASSIVE 400-POUND ROLLING ALLIGATOR IN NORTH CAROLINA

The gator runs loose on the resident's property.

The gator runs loose on the resident's property.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Its tail was sticking out of some bushes, before it scurried into the resident's yard. The gator hissed as a deputy used a long metal wire to carefully coax a harness fashioned out of rope over the reptile's head. 

After successfully getting the rope in place, the deputy began tugging, forcing the alligator to come out of the bushes and toward him. The reptile fought back, rolling to try and escape. 

WATCH: 'DRUNK' DEER RUNS IN CIRCLES AFTER EATING FERMENTED FRUIT

The reptile rolls after being caught.

The reptile rolls after being caught. 

(Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Once the alligator was in a cleared area, the deputy handed the rope to his colleague before switching places with him and firmly sitting on the alligator, so it couldn't move. 

  • A deputy sits on the captured alligator to start taping its mouth shut.
    Image 1 of 2

    A deputy sits on the captured alligator to start taping its mouth shut.  (Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • The deputy holds the gator's mouth shut while sitting on it.
    Image 2 of 2

    The deputy holds the gator's mouth shut while sitting on it. (Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Using a jacket to cover its head and eyes, the deputy slowly pulled the gator's head upwards, holding its haw shut with both hands. 

The next clip shows the alligator grunting with its mouth taped shut, as the deputy dragged it by its tail out through the open fence gate and back toward the road. 

SEE IT: US WILDLIFE OFFICIALS FIND SEVERAL VENOMOUS SCORPIONS BEING SMUGGLED FROM HONG KONG

The deputy drags the alligator off property by its tail.

The deputy drags the alligator off property by its tail. 

(Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

"You want him arrested or no?" the deputy asked the homeowners, who said yes. 

"All right. Trespassed?" the deputy asked, regarding the alligator's charges. 

MONSTER BLUE CATFISH WEIGHING IN AT OVER 73 POUNDS MAKES FLORIDA HISTORY FOR RECORD CATCH

The deputy's drag the alligator toward the road.

The deputy's drag the alligator toward the road. 

(Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that the alligator was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after its capture. 

Tags
Loading...