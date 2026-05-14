Watch as sheriff's deputies wrangle and capture trespassing alligator from Florida resident's yard

PAISLEY, Fla.– Two sheriff's deputies in Florida had an eventful afternoon when they were called to capture and remove an alligator within a resident's yard.

On April 14, the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a homeowner in Paisley about an alligator on their property.

The homeowners were worried about their pets, and a nearby school bus stop, where the alligator was spotted near prior to the call.

The two responding officers made quick work catching the rogue reptile, pulling a rope from the back of their vehicle before approaching the gator.

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Its tail was sticking out of some bushes, before it scurried into the resident's yard. The gator hissed as a deputy used a long metal wire to carefully coax a harness fashioned out of rope over the reptile's head.

After successfully getting the rope in place, the deputy began tugging, forcing the alligator to come out of the bushes and toward him. The reptile fought back, rolling to try and escape.

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Once the alligator was in a cleared area, the deputy handed the rope to his colleague before switching places with him and firmly sitting on the alligator, so it couldn't move.

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Using a jacket to cover its head and eyes, the deputy slowly pulled the gator's head upwards, holding its haw shut with both hands.

The next clip shows the alligator grunting with its mouth taped shut, as the deputy dragged it by its tail out through the open fence gate and back toward the road.

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"You want him arrested or no?" the deputy asked the homeowners, who said yes.

"All right. Trespassed?" the deputy asked, regarding the alligator's charges.

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Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that the alligator was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after its capture.