Watch: Oceanfront home in North Carolina's Outer Banks torn down in effort to combat beach erosion

BUXTON, N.C.– A home on the beach on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina was torn down on Monday to save it from an inevitable collapse.

It's a familiar scene, as 31 beach homes in Rodanthe and Buxton have collapsed into the ocean due to beach erosion and extreme weather events since 2020.

Video from Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography showed the octagonal home, with its stairway long gone and its pilings leaning, proving the home was in its last days.

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Large sandbags lined the beach in front of the home to prevent debris from floating into the ocean as an excavator worked to rip it apart.

With one crunch of the excavator's arm into the home, its pilings gave way and the home collapsed onto the beach with loud cracks and a crash.

Inside the home, a mattress still sat in a bedroom, which the excavator later pulled out as it continued tearing into the house.

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A look down the shore showed only one or two houses left standing in the ocean, while dozens of others teeter along the edge of the sandy beach and the ocean surf.

Wind, waves and harsh weather conditions over the last decades have left these homes closer and closer to the ocean, when they used to be several feet back on the beach.

In September and October, a series of homes collapsed into the surf in Buxton. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was posted in front of a home at risk of collapse on Oct. 2, preparing for a live hit with FOX Weather when the home collapsed.

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The house floated in the ocean after collapsing, with waves eventually tearing the house apart.

So far in 2026, four houses have collapsed along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The series of collapses occurred on Feb. 1 and 2 following a powerful nor'easter that slammed the Carolinas with blizzard-like conditions and powerful waves.

Back in March, an entire house was transported on the back of a flatbed truck from Holden Beach to the town of Supply, NC.

The house was deemed salvageable despite the ongoing erosion and coastal flooding, and was relocated more inland.

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Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Dare County, North Carolina have worked together to clear out debris from these homes post-collapse.

Dare County said these threatened homes have to be removed or relocated at the cost of the homeowner in many cases.

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This house in particular was torn down as part of a beach nourishment project from Dare County, Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography told Storyful.