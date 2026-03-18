See it: Entire house on small North Carolina highway creates unusual traffic jam

SUPPLY, N.C. — An entire house being transported off an exposed North Carolina beach last week created an unusual traffic jam that was caught on video.

The home was a wide load on a flatbed truck, and was just narrow enough to cross over the narrow Holden Beach Bridge that connects the barrier island to the mainland.

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A line of cars could be seen crawling behind the slow-moving house as road crews cleared the way for the oversized load.

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Rosslyn Fanning, who shot the video, told news agency Storyful the house was being moved off Holden Beach to Supply, North Carolina, some 14 miles inland.

"If older homes on the island are salvageable, they’ll relocate them somewhere inland and build a new million-dollar property on the lot," Fanning said to Storyful.

The Army Corps of Engineers initiated a beach review plan for the Town of Holden Beach in July 2024. The project aims to assess the extent of the current risks that erosion and coastal flooding pose to Holden Beach.

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The final evaluation is expected to be completed this May.

Since the report was commissioned, large waves from Hurricanes Erin and Humberto — both of which intensified into Category 5 storms — and Hurricane Imelda amplified erosion during the 2025 hurricane season.

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Farther north, 31 homes have collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean since 2020 due to erosion and flooding along the state's Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks region.