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Video: Denali National Park puppy cam goes live with national parks-themed litter in honor of America 250

Named in honor of America's 250th birthday, this year's litter is called "America's Best Idea" after six of our national parks.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Say hello to five of the six puppies in the America's Best Idea litter of Alaskan Huskies born at Denali National Park & Preserve. The puppies are all named after National Parks in honor of America's 250th birthday.  00:50

Watch: Denali National Park introduces 'America's Best Idea' litter of Alaskan Husky puppies

Say hello to five of the six puppies in the America's Best Idea litter of Alaskan Huskies born at Denali National Park & Preserve. The puppies are all named after National Parks in honor of America's 250th birthday. 

It's puppy season at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, and the 2026 litter of Alaskan husky puppies is cuter than ever. 

Named in honor of America's 250th birthday, this year's litter is called "America's Best Idea" after six of our national parks. 

The Denali National Park puppy cam went live on Tuesday showing five of the six puppies as they grow bigger. 

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The puppies playing and eating right before feeding time.

The puppies playing and eating right before feeding time. 

(FOX Weather)

The puppies were born at Denali on March 30, to dam Spark, born of the 2023 Denali 'Fire" litter, and sire Trapper, of Sage Mountain Kennels in Fairbanks, Alaska. 

A sixth puppy will join the litter in the near future from Middle Earth Mushing Kennels. 

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Denali shared photos of the five puppies born at the national park. 

  • Puppy Sequoia, named after Sequoia National Park in California.
    Image 1 of 5

    Puppy Sequoia, named after Sequoia National Park in California.  (NPS Photos / K. Karnes)

  • Puppy Mammoth, named after Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.
    Image 2 of 5

    Puppy Mammoth, named after Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.  (NPS Photos / K. Karnes)

  • Puppy Teton, named after Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
    Image 3 of 5

    Puppy Teton, named after Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.  (NPS Photos / K. Karnes)

  • Puppy Mesa, named after Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.
    Image 4 of 5

    Puppy Mesa, named after Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.  (NPS Photos / K. Karnes)

  • Puppy Rainier, named after Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.
    Image 5 of 5

    Puppy Rainier, named after Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.  (NPS Photos / K. Karnes)

The litter has three girls, Sequoia, Rainier and Mesa, and two boys, Mammoth and Teton. 

The sixth puppy, another girl, will be named Acadia, after Acadia National Park in Maine

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The five new Denali National Park & Preserve puppies playing in their pen on May 5.

The five new Denali National Park &amp; Preserve puppies playing in their pen on May 5. 

(Denali National Park Puppy Cam / FOX Weather)

Denali National Park said the puppies will all stay at the national park for a few more weeks before Sage Mountain Kennels selects two puppies for their mush teams in Fairbanks. 

The remaining four puppies (including Acadia) will stay at Denali and be trained to be Denali canine ranger sled dogs. 

"Arranged breeding and splitting litters with partners strengthens the health of the kennel's lineage, as well as the health of all freight-style Alaskan huskies," Denali National Park said of splitting the litter. 

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A ranger holds and pets one of the Alaskan husky puppies from the "America's Best Idea" litter.

A ranger holds and pets one of the Alaskan husky puppies from the "America's Best Idea" litter. 

(Denali National Park Puppy Cam / FOX Weather)

Each year, Denali aims to breed or adopt one litter of Alaskan husky puppies to become sled dogs. 

Denali's mushing sled dogs give the National Park Service the most effective option to patrol large areas of designated wilderness during the long winter season. 

To keep up with the Denali National Park Puppy Cam, click here

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