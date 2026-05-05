Video: Denali National Park puppy cam goes live with national parks-themed litter in honor of America 250

It's puppy season at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, and the 2026 litter of Alaskan husky puppies is cuter than ever.

Named in honor of America's 250th birthday, this year's litter is called "America's Best Idea" after six of our national parks.

The Denali National Park puppy cam went live on Tuesday showing five of the six puppies as they grow bigger.

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The puppies were born at Denali on March 30, to dam Spark, born of the 2023 Denali 'Fire" litter, and sire Trapper, of Sage Mountain Kennels in Fairbanks, Alaska.

A sixth puppy will join the litter in the near future from Middle Earth Mushing Kennels.

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Denali shared photos of the five puppies born at the national park.

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The litter has three girls, Sequoia, Rainier and Mesa, and two boys, Mammoth and Teton.

The sixth puppy, another girl, will be named Acadia, after Acadia National Park in Maine.

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Denali National Park said the puppies will all stay at the national park for a few more weeks before Sage Mountain Kennels selects two puppies for their mush teams in Fairbanks.

The remaining four puppies (including Acadia) will stay at Denali and be trained to be Denali canine ranger sled dogs.

"Arranged breeding and splitting litters with partners strengthens the health of the kennel's lineage, as well as the health of all freight-style Alaskan huskies," Denali National Park said of splitting the litter.

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Each year, Denali aims to breed or adopt one litter of Alaskan husky puppies to become sled dogs.

Denali's mushing sled dogs give the National Park Service the most effective option to patrol large areas of designated wilderness during the long winter season.

To keep up with the Denali National Park Puppy Cam, click here.