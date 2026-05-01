Names announced for 2026 Friends of Big Bear Valley bald eagle babies out of 63,000 entries

The two eaglets born from viral bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow in Big Bear Valley, California, officially have names.

Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) announced the names of the twin eagles on Friday, after several weeks of voting.

It was determined that the eaglets would be called "Sandy" and "Luna."

Sandy and Luna were hatched on April 4 and 5, respectively, from Jackie's second clutch of eggs this season.

Jackie's first two eggs were breached by a pair of ravens at the end of January.

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Sandy and Luna's eggs were laid a little over a month later, at the end of February.

Thousands of people submitted names to FOBBV for the naming contest.

A group of third grade classrooms in Big Bear Valley narrowed down the selection.

Thirty names were chosen and sent to the third grade classrooms to choose from.

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Sandy was chosen with 30 student votes, meanwhile Luna got 25 student votes.

The name was chosen in honor of Sandy Steers, a biologist who helped get the Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest Cam started back in 2015 and had a long-standing presence in Big Bear Valley.

Sandy was the most popular name submitted to the contest, with 3,706 entries out of 63,915 names submitted.

Steers died on Feb. 11 after a year-long illness, Friends of Big Bear Valley announced via Facebook.

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"Please know that although Sandy would not have wanted us to outright name one of the eaglets Sandy, she would have been honored that you and the students went through the process and named one of the 2026 eaglets after her," FOBBV said on Facebook.

Last year's eaglets were named Sunny and Gizmo. The eaglets fled the nest in early June 2025 at about three months old.

FOBBV thanked viewers for participating in the naming contest for this year's eaglets.

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"Thank you for your participation and your generous support of Friends of Big Bear Valley from the entire team. You are much appreciated!" they said.

To follow along with Jackie and Shadow and their babies, visit the Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest Cam and check them out on Facebook for daily updates on the bad eagle family.