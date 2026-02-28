Beloved eagle pair 'Jackie and Shadow' welcome second egg in new clutch after devastating nest attack

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.– Jackie and Shadow, the bald eagle couple that is watched and loved by thousands of fans each nesting season, have laid the second egg in their second clutch of 2026.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, who host the livestream where you can watch Jackie and Shadow's day-to-day life, took to Facebook to share the great news on Friday evening.

"Congratulations Jackie & Shadow!," the post said. "Jackie did great and is now dozing off while keeping her 2 eggs nice and cozy."

The Eagle Nest Cam caught Jackie laying the egg around 5:55 p.m. local time.

This happy news comes after the two eggs Jackie laid earlier this season were attacked by ravens at the end of January.

Friends of Big Bear Valley shared the sad news on Jan. 30, saying the eagle pair had left the nest for a while when they noticed one of the two eggs Jackie had laid was broken.

Ravens later came and breached the second egg.

The page continued to post updates, saying it was possible Jackie could lay another clutch of eggs since it had been so early in the nesting season.

Lo and behold, on Tuesday, Jackie laid her first egg in a brand-new clutch.

Fans of the livestream rejoiced, expressing their excitement to watch Jackie and Shadow incubate the new egg.

The excitement continued when the second egg was laid Friday evening.

Friends of Big Bear Valley said Jackie has always laid her eggs three days apart, and if a third egg was to follow it would be laid on Monday, March 2.

Jackie and Shadow have been followed online for a few years now on the Eagle Nest Cam.

The eagle couple laid three eggs last nesting season and two survived.

Named Sunny and Gizmo, they both fledged the nest in early June 2025.

To watch Jackie and Shadow's adventures, tune into the Friends of Big Bear Valley Eagle Nest Cam here.

Follow along for exciting updates on Jackie and Shadow on the Friends of Big Bear Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube pages.