Bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are 'empty nesters' after Gizmo takes first flight

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Ca. – The famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are officially "empty nesters" after their second eaglet, Gizmo, took her first flight over the weekend, as seen by the nest camera in Big Bear Valley, California.

Jackie and Shadow welcomed their eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, after three years of trying. A nest camera managed by the Friends of Big Bear Valley has captured all of their family milestones, and millions have grown attached to the eagle family.

About a week after Sunny took her first flight, Gizmo followed suit this past weekend. According to the Friends of Big Bear, this leap may have been more of a stumble. On Sunday morning, as the eaglet was flapping her wings, her foot slipped and she stepped off the "balcony" of the nest.

"She may not have totally chosen that moment on purpose to fledge … but she recovered fast and successfully flew all the way to the Simba Tree!" the Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote on Facebook.

Gizmo and Sunny are both out in the wild world after a few weeks of waiting for the moment. According to the volunteers at Big Bear, "fledge watch" started on May 13 when the eaglets were old enough to leave the nest. This can happen between 10 and 14 weeks of age.

Sunny fledged the nest on June 2.

However, as all parents know, their job never ends. According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eaglets have stayed close to the nest, and their parents have continued to bring them fish. Sunny has also returned to the nest several times.