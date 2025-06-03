Search
Earth & Space
Published

Famous Big Bear Valley eaglet leaves the nest: 'Sunny did it!'

"Fledge watch" started on May 13 when eaglets Sunny and Gizmo were old enough to leave the nest. It only took a few weeks before fans of the eaglets saw Sunny leave the nest.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley show eaglet Sunny taking flight for the first time and leaving the nest. 

Video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley show eaglet Sunny taking flight for the first time and leaving the nest. 

Fans of the Big Bear Valley, California, eaglets Sunny and Gizmo watched as one of the pair left the nest for the first time on Monday, marking a bittersweet milestone for the bald eagle family and their thousands of fans. 

Sunny and Gizmo are the offspring of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow. The young eaglets were a welcome addition after trying for three years. 

WATCH: BALD EAGLE MOTHER BRAVES POWERFUL ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO PROTECT HER EGGS 

A nest camera managed by the Friends of Big Bear Valley has captured all of their family milestones, and millions have grown attached to the eagle family through this incredible access. 

Eaglet Sunny on the high perch with Jackie and Gizmo in the nest.

According to the volunteers at Big Bear, "fledge watch" started on May 13 when the eaglets were old enough to leave the nest. This can happen between 10 and 14 weeks of age.

It only took a few weeks before fans of the eaglets saw Sunny leave the nest.

"Sunny did it!" a post with the video read on Monday. 

The eaglet fledged the nest at 10:46 a.m. when "Sunny flew from the upper Y-branch right out into the world!"

BELOVED BALD EAGLE THAT WENT VIRAL FOR FOSTERING ROCK DIES DURING WEEKEND SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK

Video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows the eagle spreading its wings to catch the wind as her sibling, Gizmo, watches. 

Bald eagle couple welcome arrival of new baby eagles in southern California

It’s possible Sunny will return to the nest as Jackie and Shadow’s previous eaglets have, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Next, eagle nest cam fans will wait for Gizmo to take flight and fledge the nest. More than 67,000 people reacted on Facebook to Sunny’s first flight.

