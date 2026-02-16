Video: Florida police rescue injured bald eagle on Presidents' Day

BRADENTON, Fla. – An injured bald eagle in distress was rescued with the help of a good Samaritan on Presidents' Day.

According to officials, a resident in Bradenton, Florida, spotted a "bird in distress" near the street before calling the police department on Monday afternoon.

The timing of the rescue could just be coincidental, but the bald eagle being rescued on Presidents' Day feels pretty symbolic.

The animal was chosen to represent the Great Seal of the United States in 1782, as the Founding Fathers wanted a symbol to convey the strength and independence of a new nation. Hence, they chose the bald eagle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 4 to 5-year-old bald eagle struggling to fly, exhibiting clear injuries. After further evaluation, they carefully transported the eagle into a patrol car to avoid further injuries.

Eventually, officials from the Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived to take the eagle to an emergency veterinarian for further treatment.

The eagle briefly panicked once before calmly letting experts pick it up and slowly place it in a crate.

"Wow, look at that," Officer Gonzalez said as he gazed at the beauty of the animal.

The bird will be in the care of wildlife experts from now on, officials said.