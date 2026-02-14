South faces dangerous weekend severe weather threat with increased risk of tornadoes, damaging hail

A severe weather threat is looming over the South this weekend, as soaking rains, hail and an increased tornado threat are possible.

The threat of severe storms will be maximized on Saturday as an area of low pressure delivers heavy, soaking rains to millions from the Plains to the East Coast.

Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are in the bullseye for severe weather impacts on Saturday.

South weekend storm overview.

During the day, Texas could see hail 1+ inch in diameter as thunderstorms begin to develop.

As the evening moves in, an increasing threat of damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes will stretch from east Texas into Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a level 2/5 severe weather threat is in effect, with Houston, New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Louisiana in the threat area.

Saturday severe weather threat

"It's fairly warm in this part of the country," FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir said. "And all you need are dew points at or above 55 degrees for some storm activity to show up."

Storms will continue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, where the severe threat extends into Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Severe weather threat for Sunday.

Accompanying the severe storms is the possibility of flash flooding.

A level 2 flash flood threat extends from eastern Texas up through Arkansas and parts of Oklahoma on Saturday.

The FOX Forecast Center said 1-2 inches of rain are forecast from the Central Plains to the Southeast Coast.

Flash flooding threat for Saturday overnight into Sunday.

A larger level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place Saturday for much of Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The FOX Forecast Center said these areas could see 2-3 inches of rain on Saturday.

By Sunday, the flash flood risk will move further into the Southeast, impacting Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

A level 1 of 4 flood threat persists for these areas, but significant flooding will be mitigated by ongoing drought conditions, the FOX Forecast Center said.