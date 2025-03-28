How to protect your vehicle from a hailstorm

Every year, billions of dollars in damage is caused by hail falling from thunderstorms, with vehicle owners accounting for a quarter of a million annual claims.

The severity of the damage depends largely on the size of the hailstones, with even small hailstones, as tiny as pebbles, capable of leaving minor dents or dings on a car's exterior.

Hailstones the size of quarters can cause noticeable dents and cracks, while larger stones, that resemble golf balls or limes in size, can shatter windows and cause extensive damage.

Hail forms when small water droplets are carried into a thunderstorm’s freezing level, where they freeze into ice stones. These hailstones remain suspended in the storm clouds until they become too heavy to stay aloft, at which point they fall to the Earth's surface.

Experts from Kelley Blue Book, a trusted resource for automobile valuation and research, have several tips to help drivers protect their vehicles from hail damage.

First and foremost, they recommend seeking covered parking ahead of a severe weather event. Parking your car in a garage, under an awning or beneath any substantial structure that can withstand a thunderstorm is the best defense.

When covered parking isn’t available, the automotive specialists suggest using bedding, blankets or tarps to shield your car’s hood and windshield from hail. Some drivers even successfully use cardboard boxes or vehicle floor mats to offer a makeshift barrier against the storm.

For those looking for more permanent protection, inflatable car covers have become a popular option, especially in hail-prone areas like the Plains.

Prices for these covers range from as low as $25 to well over $500, depending on the level of protection desired.

While these preventative measures can help reduce the risk of damage, failing to cover your car can result in costly repairs.

In extreme cases, particularly with monster hailstones larger than 3 inches, vehicle damage may be so extensive, it may be easier to total a car rather than try repairs.

Repair costs from hail damage can be significant, with the price of fixing shattered windows and dents quickly adding up.

Insurance experts note that while a standard auto policy typically does not cover hail damage, more comprehensive policies may offer protection against severe storms.

For those who live in a storm zone, it is essential to review your insurance policy to determine if hail damage is covered and what the deductible might be.

The Great Plains region of the United States, including states like Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming, experiences the highest frequency of hailstorms.

The largest hailstone ever recorded in the U.S. fell in South Dakota in 2010 and had a diameter of 8 inches.

Weighing nearly 2 pounds, the colossal hailstone serves as a reminder of the potential of how large hail can grow during severe weather events.