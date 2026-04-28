Michigan officials seeking information on 5 bald eagles found dead in same area over 2 weeks

DELTA COUNTY, Mich.– After five bald eagles were found dead under suspicious circumstances in an area of Michigan's Upper Peninsula in a two-week timeframe, officials are looking for answers.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said on Monday that a series of dead bald eagles were found in the Garden Peninsula on Michigan's Upper Peninsula between April 3 and 17.

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"The DNR is requesting tips from the public to help solve this ongoing investigation," 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR law enforcement supervisor, said. "We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions."

The eagles were all found in the same area of the Garden Peninsula.

Harming a bald eagle is illegal under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act , which prohibits the taking or harming any bald eagle in the U.S. and is punishable by a $100,000 fine and one year in prison, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

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Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward, and tipsters can remain anonymous, the DNR said.

The DNR didn't specify how the birds died. No additional information was immediately available.