See it: Husky rescued from 113-degree car after 2 hours in the scorching Houston heat

HOUSTON, Texas – A dog trapped in a 113-degree car struggling for air through a barely cracked window in the blazing Texas sun was saved by police officers in Houston on April 28.

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After spending two hours in a scorching hot sedan, officers from the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 rescued a Husky-mix named Odin from the parked car on La Branch Avenue.

Heartbreaking body-camera footage captures Odin clawing at the car window, where intense heat had dried up dog slobber, for air before officers gained entry to free the dog.

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After being freed, the panting pooch was quickly guided to a shaded area by officers and given water.

A thermometer measured a scorching hot 120 degrees on top of the vehicle, and 113 degrees inside the vehicle where Odin spent two hours panting heavily, salivating and pacing back and forth.

The officers that freed Odin were flagged down by a good Samaritan that saw the heated husky inside the vehicle.

"Thank you to the member of the community who recently flagged down a deputy, reported the situation and set events in motion for our deputy from downtown patrol and the Houston Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to take action," the post said.

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According to police, the owner had left Odin in the car "in order to make an appointment downtown."

An investigation by Constable Precinct One’s Animal Cruelty Unit into the matter is ongoing.

Since the incident, Odin has been with the Houston SPCA.

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"This is a reminder to us all that hot-car season is upon us. Whether pets or people, especially small children, do not leave anyone in a car this time of year," the Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 wrote in a Facebook post.