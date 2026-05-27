Deep-sea nightmare: The bone-chilling fish lurking along the ocean floor

In the depths beneath the ocean lives a terrifying species that will give you nightmares.

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The stargazer fish, known for its creepy face and deadly ambush tactics, has electric organs capable of delivering up to 50 volts, venomous spines and bulging eyes that appear to migrate across its head.

According to BBC Wildlife, the species got its name from its grotesque upturned face, complete with upward-facing eyes and nostrils that allow it to burrow into the sandy seafloor while waiting for unsuspecting prey, such as fish or crustaceans, to swim overhead.

If the poor prey makes the mistake of getting too close, the stargazer opens its large mouth and engulfs them whole.

In some cases, this terrifying fish lures its prey using a worm-like piece of skin that is growing out of its face. The wiggling appendage resembles a juicy worm, tricking nearby fish into coming in for a bite.

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Once the fish realizes it's in danger, it’s too late— they are already the stargazer’s next meal.

There are around 50 species of stargazers in the Uranoscopidae family found throughout the world, inhabiting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Black, Mediterranean and Red Seas, per the American Museum of Natural History.

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This ambush predator can grow up to 17.7 inches long and have special organs behind its eyes capable of generating an electric charge to defend itself from threats.

Some species also have venomous spines located above their pectoral fins.

Unlike most fish, stargazers can breathe through their nostrils rather than their gills.

To make them even creepier, they also have fleshy fringes around their mouths and nostrils that help keep sand out while buried beneath the ocean floor.

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On top of their spine-chilling features, this fish has large pectoral fins that help them dig deep holes into the sand, allowing them to bury their flat bodies almost completely out of sight.

Their brownish coloring and hidden positioning make them highly effective ambush predators while also helping them avoid predators of their own.

Although encounters with humans are rare, some stargazer species, including the whitemargin stargazer, can pose a threat to people who accidentally step on or touch them. However, according to Fishbase, in most cases, the stargazer’s venom will only cause a painful wound.

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For now, the stargazer remains one of the ocean’s most terrifying and fascinating ambush predators.