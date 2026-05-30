What is the fecal bacteria enterococci and why does it impact beaches?

Heavy rains and flooding frequently cause bacteria found in fecal matter to surge to dangerous levels in local waters. Public health officials warn against swimming where the bacteria are found, as contact can make people sick.

These bacteria are called enterococci. It lives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals , including humans, and is commonly found in fecal matter, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

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Enterococci can be found in wastewater treatment plant outflow, leaking septic systems, stormwater runoff, domestic animal and wildlife waste, improper land application of manure or sewage and runoff from manure storage areas, pastures, rangelands and feedlots, the EPA said.

There are also natural sources of enterococci that don't come from fecal material. Such sources include plants, sand, soil and sediments, the EPA said.

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When it rains a lot and flooding occurs, stormwater runoff happens.

Stormwater runoff happens when rain and snowmelt flow over land or surfaces like concrete, pavement and building rooftops and doesn't soak into the ground.

"Runoff can pick up and deposit harmful pollutants like trash, chemicals and dirt/sediment into streams, lakes and groundwater," the EPA reported.

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Stormwater runoff carries into whatever open source it can. Often times, this includes rivers, creeks and oceans.

City officials do routine testing of water at public beaches to monitor bacteria levels to ensure people can enter the water safely.

When bacteria such as enterococci come back at high levels, this prompts officials to advise against or close beaches to keep people safe.

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The EPA said the presence of enterococci isn't necessarily considered harmful to people, but the presence of them can mean that other disease-causing agents like viruses, bacteria and pathogens could be in the water.

Coming into contact with these things can make people sick.

Stay up to date on the latest water conditions in your area by checking in on local government and beach pages, especially after a recent storm or flooding.