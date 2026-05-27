Atlanta flooding contributes to 'unprecedented' number of dead fish in Georgia river

ATLANTA, Georgia – Flooding in Atlanta, Georgia, in late May helped lead to a high number of fish kill in the Chattahoochee River downstream of Peachtree Creek, officials say.

On May 20, Atlanta and surrounding areas experienced heavy excessive rain after months of extremely dry conditions.

Flooding impacted major roadways, leading to water rescues and flooded cars.

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Over the next day, a large amount of polluted stormwater swept into Peachtree Creek, which then traveled downstream into the Chattahoochee River, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK).

On May 22, the Riverkeeper discovered an "unprecedented" number of dead fish in the river, south of Peachtree Creek.

Video from CRK showed the dead fish floating in several places along the river.

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The Riverkeeper said the Chattahoochee River has seen near-historic low flow over the last several months due to the drought conditions across Georgia and the Southeast.

CRK said they believe several factors led to the high number of dead fish in the river downstream of Peachtree Creek.

The agency said stormwater would've been at a warmer temperature than the creek's typical temperature, which can harm the natural environment.

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Additionally, CRK said a discharge of untreated sewer water mixed with the stormwater that flowed into Peachtree Creek.

CRK said it believes the low river flows combined with the highly polluted water and the sewer water create the conditions that led to the fish kill.

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"For decades, CRK has consistently advocated for higher river flow levels to ensure public health and safety downstream," Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said. "Warmer temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, high pollutant loads, overwhelmed infrastructure and inadequate minimum flows stressed the river to the point of breaking with an unprecedented fish kill as evidence."

Clips from CRK showed them collecting samples of the water from Chattahoochee River following the flood event.

CRK said the fish kill didn't impact the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The incident is being investigated.