Health advisories issued for popular Florida Gulf Coast beaches due to fecal bacteria in water

Three beaches in Bay County, Florida, are under an advisory due to excess bacteria found in the water.

Laguna Beach, Beach Drive and Carl Gray Park in the Panama City Beach area all tested positive for high levels of enterococci bacteria on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The beaches are not closed at this time.

ADVISORIES ISSUED FOR POPULAR MISSISSIPPI BEACHES DUE TO FECAL BACTERIA FOUND AFTER SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL



According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, enterococci are bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals , including humans, and are commonly found in fecal matter.

When enterococci is found in lakes, rivers or ocean water, it can be caused by a number of factors, including stormwater runoff.

Florida has seen excess rainfall in the past week, with flash flooding being a primary concern.

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The health advisories issued for these beaches indicate that contact with the water at these locations could cause an increased risk of infectious disease, the Florida Department of Health said.

The advisories will remain in effect until enterococci levels return to normal.

Until then, officials advise against swimming or water contact in these areas.