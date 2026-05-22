10 of the best beaches to visit in the US this summer

Summer is upon us, and many people are dreaming of a nice beach vacation.

We compiled a list of 10 of the best beaches to visit across America this summer, as we ring in the America 250 celebration, highlighting the country in all its glory.

The U.S. is filled with amazing beaches. Some of which are hidden gems, others are really popular and well-known.

From Florida to Washington, check out 10 of the best beaches in America:

Siesta Beach

Voted one of the best beaches in the world on more than one occasion, Siesta Beach in Sarasota County, Florida, is a fan-favorite.

Known for its white sands and turquoise waters, Siesta Beach is a perfect family-friendly getaway filled with activities for everyone.

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Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

This Michigan beach is viral on social media for the massive 450-foot climb it takes to reach Lake Michigan at the bottom of the sand dunes.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is worth the hike, though, with the stunning blue of the lake extending as far as the eye can see from both the top and the bottom of the dunes.

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La Jolla Shores

La Jolla Shores Beaches in San Diego, California, have a variety of landscapes including wide-open sandy shore, massive 300-foot sea cliffs and rocky coves perfect for snorkeling.

Surfing, boogie boarding and scuba diving are all allowed at parts of the beach, with the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean sure to take your breath away.

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Waikiki Beach

Perhaps one of the most famous beaches in the world, Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, offers breathtaking views of Diamond Head and the crystal blue waters of the central Pacific Ocean.

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Waikiki Beach is perfect for a Hawaiian getaway, and one of the best beaches for surfing, swimming and sunbathing. It's a must-see on a Hawaii vacation.

Menemsha Beach

This iconic beach is located in Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Martha's Vineyard. Located in the heart of the fishing village, the sunset on Menemsha Beach is supposedly the best on Martha's Vineyard.

Menemsha offers clear, calm waters and is perfect for families. Plan to check it out on your next visit to coastal New England.

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Ruby Beach

This spectacular beach is unlike any other on this list. Located within Olympic National Park in Washington, Ruby Beach is a classic Pacific Northwest escape.

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Unique rock and driftwood formations lined the rocky coastline of Washington to make this beach beautiful. A nationally protected landscape, Ruby Beach is home to thousands of different marine species.

Clearwater Beach

Another Florida Gulf Coast beach, Clearwater Beach, is known for being laid back and well-loved by tourists and locals alike.

Clearwater's sugary sands and emerald waves make up a stunning beach destination to relax and soak in the sun.

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Treasure Island Beach

Like something out of a movie set, Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, California, is an incredible beach experience.

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Treasure Island Beach is a great spot for picture-taking, swimming, tidepooling and sunbathing.

Old Orchard Beach

This coastal beach escape is located on the shores of Maine, offering a wonderful summer vacation spot, especially for families.

Old Orchard Beach is the perfect picture of New England charm with calm waters, incredible views and amazing dining experiences right along the beach.

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Lanikai Beach

Lanikai Beach is located on the eastern shores of O'ahu. A gem of Hawaii, this beach is peaceful and beautiful.

The beach is great for kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and relaxing on your next vacation.

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Lanikai offers an amazing view of the offshore islands and looks out to crystal clear waters.

Lanikai is about 40 minutes from downtown Honolulu and is great for catching the sunrise and sunset.