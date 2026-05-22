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10 of the best beaches to visit in the US this summer

From Florida to Washington, check out 10 of the best beaches in America.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
🏖️ BEACH HOUSE: The FOX Weather Beach House returns with Meteorologist Bayne Froney, as she spends the day with Cosmo the dolphin at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, learning more about the amazing mammal. 06:39

FILE: Dolphins join the FOX Weather Beach House

🏖️ BEACH HOUSE: The FOX Weather Beach House returns with Meteorologist Bayne Froney, as she spends the day with Cosmo the dolphin at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, learning more about the amazing mammal.

Summer is upon us, and many people are dreaming of a nice beach vacation.

We compiled a list of 10 of the best beaches to visit across America this summer, as we ring in the America 250 celebration, highlighting the country in all its glory.

Canoe Paddlers Heading in at Sunset Under a Pink and Purple Sky With the Mokulua Islands at Lanikai Beach, Oahu,

Canoe Paddlers Heading in at Sunset Under a Pink and Purple Sky With the  Mokulua Islands at  Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

(Getty Images)

The U.S. is filled with amazing beaches. Some of which are hidden gems, others are really popular and well-known.

From Florida to Washington, check out 10 of the best beaches in America:

Siesta Beach

Voted one of the best beaches in the world on more than one occasion, Siesta Beach in Sarasota County, Florida, is a fan-favorite.

Known for its white sands and turquoise waters, Siesta Beach is a perfect family-friendly getaway filled with activities for everyone.

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Sarasota, Florida, USA - May 17, 2018 Siesta Key Beach Tourism Welcome Sign

Sarasota, Florida, USA - May 17, 2018 Siesta Key Beach Tourism Welcome Sign

(TriggerPhoto / Getty Images)

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

This Michigan beach is viral on social media for the massive 450-foot climb it takes to reach Lake Michigan at the bottom of the sand dunes.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is worth the hike, though, with the stunning blue of the lake extending as far as the eye can see from both the top and the bottom of the dunes.

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Sleeping Bear Dunes

Sleeping Bear Dunes

(Gary Ennis / Getty Images)

La Jolla Shores

La Jolla Shores Beaches in San Diego, California, have a variety of landscapes including wide-open sandy shore, massive 300-foot sea cliffs and rocky coves perfect for snorkeling.

Surfing, boogie boarding and scuba diving are all allowed at parts of the beach, with the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean sure to take your breath away.

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: In an aerial view, people gather along the coastline of La Jolla Shores beach on April 24, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: In an aerial view, people gather along the coastline of La Jolla Shores beach on April 24, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Waikiki Beach

Perhaps one of the most famous beaches in the world, Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, offers breathtaking views of Diamond Head and the crystal blue waters of the central Pacific Ocean.

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Waikiki Beach is perfect for a Hawaiian getaway, and one of the best beaches for surfing, swimming and sunbathing. It's a must-see on a Hawaii vacation.

Drone view point over Honolulu, Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach and Turquoise water with skyline, Oahu, Hawaii.

Drone view point over Honolulu, Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach and Turquoise water with skyline, Oahu, Hawaii.

(Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group  / Getty Images)

Menemsha Beach 

This iconic beach is located in Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Martha's Vineyard. Located in the heart of the fishing village, the sunset on Menemsha Beach is supposedly the best on Martha's Vineyard.

Menemsha offers clear, calm waters and is perfect for families. Plan to check it out on your next visit to coastal New England.

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A view across Menemsha Beach on Cape Cod.

A view across Menemsha Beach on Cape Cod. 

(Loop Images/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Ruby Beach 

This spectacular beach is unlike any other on this list. Located within Olympic National Park in Washington, Ruby Beach is a classic Pacific Northwest escape.

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Unique rock and driftwood formations lined the rocky coastline of Washington to make this beach beautiful. A nationally protected landscape, Ruby Beach is home to thousands of different marine species.

RUBY BEACH, WA - SEPTEMBER 12: The dramatic and popular beach is viewed from the trail on September 12, 2021, at Ruby Beach, Washington.

RUBY BEACH, WA - SEPTEMBER 12:  The dramatic and popular beach is viewed from the trail on September 12, 2021, at Ruby Beach, Washington.  

(George Rose / Getty Images)

Clearwater Beach

Another Florida Gulf Coast beach, Clearwater Beach, is known for being laid back and well-loved by tourists and locals alike.

Clearwater's sugary sands and emerald waves make up a stunning beach destination to relax and soak in the sun.

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Beachgoers are on a very hot day at Clearwater Beach in Florida, USA. (

Beachgoers are on a very hot day at Clearwater Beach in Florida, USA. (Photo by  via Getty Images)

(Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Treasure Island Beach 

Like something out of a movie set, Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, California, is an incredible beach experience.

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Treasure Island Beach is a great spot for picture-taking, swimming, tidepooling and sunbathing.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 8: Palm trees line the coast as the sun sets on Treasure Island Beach on a fall day on November 8, 2024, in Laguna Beach, California.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 8: Palm trees line the coast as the sun sets on Treasure Island Beach on a fall day on November 8, 2024, in Laguna Beach, California. 

(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Old Orchard Beach 

This coastal beach escape is located on the shores of Maine, offering a wonderful summer vacation spot, especially for families.

Old Orchard Beach is the perfect picture of New England charm with calm waters, incredible views and amazing dining experiences right along the beach.

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OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME - SEPTEMBER 24: Renan Perboni, visiting Maine from Brazil, takes a photo of the ocean while standing in the water at a nearly-empty beach in Old Orchard Beach on September 24.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME - SEPTEMBER 24: Renan Perboni, visiting Maine from Brazil, takes a photo of the ocean while standing in the water at a nearly-empty beach in Old Orchard Beach on September 24. 

(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald / Getty Images)

Lanikai Beach 

Lanikai Beach is located on the eastern shores of O'ahu. A gem of Hawaii, this beach is peaceful and beautiful.

The beach is great for kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and relaxing on your next vacation.

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Lanikai offers an amazing view of the offshore islands and looks out to crystal clear waters.

Lanikai beach in Hawaii is seen on June 15, 2010.

Lanikai beach  in Hawaii is seen on June 15, 2010. 

(ATRICK BAZ/AFP / Getty Images)

Lanikai is about 40 minutes from downtown Honolulu and is great for catching the sunrise and sunset.

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