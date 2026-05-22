Here are some of the most iconic boardwalks in America to explore this summer

There’s no better way to spend a summer's day than on a classic American boardwalk — where ocean breezes, beachfront views, delicious food, lively entertainment and nonstop seaside energy all come together in one unforgettable setting.

On the cusp of America's 250th birthday, let's take a look at the top 10 boardwalks to spend a sunny day with family, friends and loved ones this summer, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is one of America's most iconic beachfront attractions – and for good reason.

The more than 100-year-old pier is a California historic landmark, and offers fun for the entire family.

A vibrant summer hotspot just outside Los Angeles, more than eight million visitors are attracted to the pier for its famed carnival attractions, arcade games, aquarium and restaurants.

In addition to fun for the family, the pier serves as a scenic lookout point for breathtaking, panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Southern California coastline and the surrounding mountains.

2. Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco’s iconic Fisherman’s Wharf sits right on the San Francisco Bay, serving up postcard-worthy views of Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge and the stunning Bay Area waterfront — all wrapped in a lively atmosphere.

If you love seafood, Fisherman’s Wharf is the place for you. Famous for its "fresh-off-the-boat" seafood, breathtaking bay views and rich historic charm, this lively waterfront destination is a must-visit when exploring San Francisco.

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With historic boats and memorabilia catching the attention of all visitors – it's the live attraction that draws in visitors.

At Pier 39, hordes of barking sea lions bask under the California sun – a spectacle that will have the whole family drawn in.

3. Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Heading over to the East Coast, the Virginia Beach Boardwalk puts you front and center along a vibrant stretch of sandy shoreline, rolling Atlantic waves and nonstop oceanfront energy.

With beachside cafés, live entertainment, bike paths and stunning sea views at every turn, it’s the perfect place to soak up the classic coastal vibe.

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The three-mile oceanfront promenade is the perfect place to people-watch, shop and unwind beside the beach.

Dedicated lanes for bicycling and rollerblading make it easy to cruise smoothly along the Virginia Beach boardwalk and enjoy the ocean breeze at your own pace.

Towering above the boardwalk, the legendary King Neptune statue commands attention with its massive bronze presence, dramatically overlooking the beachfront like a guardian of the Atlantic. This iconic 34-foot masterpiece is one of Virginia Beach’s most photographed landmarks, adding a larger-than-life touch to the already vibrant oceanfront scene.

4. Mallory Square

The Florida Keys are the perfect getaway in any season, and Mallory Square in Key West is where the island truly comes alive.

Famous for its nightly Sunset Celebration, this lively waterfront gathering spot is packed with street performers, local artists, live music and delicious food vendors serving up fresh island flavors.

Families can stroll the harbor, watch daring acrobats and magicians, shop for handmade souvenirs or simply kick back and take in the spectacular sunset views over the Gulf.

With its laid-back tropical energy, colorful atmosphere and nonstop entertainment, Mallory Square is the ultimate place to relax, explore and let your hair down in the Keys.

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5. Miami Beach Boardwalk

Florida draws millions of visitors each year, and no trip to the Sunshine State feels complete without experiencing the energy, glamour and iconic beaches of Miami.

Its famous oceanfront boardwalk stretches alongside white sand beaches and swaying palm trees, lined with outdoor cafés, lively bars, boutique shops, street performers and scenic spots perfect for biking, jogging or simply soaking up the vibrant Miami atmosphere.

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The famed "305" energy, blending sun-soaked white sand beaches with iconic art installations and an electric coastal vibe make Miami Beach a must-stop visit on a trip to Florida.

Families can enjoy the wide sandy shoreline, scenic parks, bike paths and calm ocean breezes, while the city’s famous nightlife, colorful architecture and vibrant street scene keep the atmosphere buzzing well after sunset.

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From relaxing beach days to glamorous nights out, Miami Beach delivers the ultimate South Florida escape.

6. Coney Island

The Big Apple isn't just about the iconic skyline, world-class entertainment and endless urban activities – Coney Island offers a getaway and front row steps to the Atlantic Ocean.

Just an hour-long subway ride from Manhattan's Times Square, Coney Island delivers classic New York beachfront nostalgia with a lively boardwalk packed full of excitement.

From the iconic Cyclone roller coaster and colorful amusement rides to arcade games, carnival treats, street performers and the legendary Nathan’s Famous hot dogs, there’s something around every corner for visitors of all ages.

The historic 2.5-mile Riegelmann Boardwalk connects the sand to the amusement parks, shops and restaurants that pairs perfectly with an East Coast beach day.

7. Pier 60

Clearwater sits along Florida’s Gulf Coast, offering some of the most breathtaking sunsets in the Sunshine State — and Pier 60 is the best spot in town to catch the show.

Pier 60 is the heart of the city’s vibrant waterfront scene, stretching out into the sparkling Gulf waters with stunning sunset views in every direction.

By day, visitors can fish off the pier, spot dolphins along the shoreline or relax on the sugar-white sand beaches nearby.

As the sun goes down, Pier 60 transforms into a lively festival atmosphere with street performers, local artisans, live music and family-friendly entertainment during the nightly Sunset Celebration.

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With its laid-back coastal energy and picture-perfect Gulf views, it’s one of Florida’s ultimate beachfront experiences.

8. Ocean City Boardwalk (MD)

Ocean City’s iconic Maryland boardwalk blends classic beach-town charm with nonstop family-friendly fun along the Atlantic shoreline.

Stretching for nearly three miles beside the sandy beach, the lively promenade is packed with amusement rides, arcades, souvenir shops, bike rentals and famous boardwalk eats like fresh fries, funnel cakes and saltwater taffy.

Visitors can spend the day soaking up ocean views, riding roller coasters at Jolly Roger, enjoying street performers and live entertainment or simply taking in the nostalgic summer atmosphere that has made Ocean City a beloved East Coast destination for generations.

9. Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

Hollywood Beach’s famous boardwalk offers a laid-back slice of South Florida paradise, stretching nearly two and a half miles along the Atlantic Ocean.

It's lined with swaying palm trees, open-air cafés, ice cream shops, live music venues and charming beachfront boutiques.

The lively promenade is perfect for biking, rollerblading, jogging or simply enjoying the ocean breeze.

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Families can relax on the wide sandy beach, grab waterfront dining or catch live entertainment at the Hollywood Beach Theatre, all while soaking in the boardwalk's classic old-Florida charm and tropical energy.

10. Atlantic City Boardwalk

It wouldn't be a proper list without mentioning New Jersey.

Atlantic City’s legendary boardwalk delivers classic East Coast energy with a mix of beachfront excitement, iconic casinos and nonstop entertainment along the Jersey Shore.

Stretching for miles beside the Atlantic Ocean, the historic promenade is lined with casinos, restaurants, candy shops, arcades, live music venues and famous attractions like Steel Pier’s amusement rides and games.

Visitors can stroll the boardwalk with ocean views on one side and bright city lights on the other, while families can enjoy beach access, carnival-style fun, shopping and classic boardwalk treats like saltwater taffy and funnel cake.

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Day or night, Atlantic City’s boardwalk buzzes with a larger-than-life atmosphere that makes it one of America’s most iconic seaside destinations.