The weather behind D-Day: How meteorologists influenced Operation Overlord

NORMANDY, France – The invasion of Normandy, France, stands as a significant moment in world history, especially for Americans, as the largest amphibious attack in military history.

But have you ever wondered how the weather played a role in planning, and how different the outcome of the Normandy invasion would have been if meteorologists hadn't stepped in?

To successfully pull off this momentous invasion into Nazi territory, military strategists would need the expert advice of meteorologists and geologists working behind the scenes to help pinpoint the best conditions available to launch the attack.

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Many people do not realize that the original invasion date was set for June 5, 1944, but was postponed after British meteorologists corrected the Americans’ mistake.

For a successful attack by way of the water, weather conditions must be accurately observed and predicted, as it could seriously risk the lives of more than 160,000 men who were already walking into a disaster.

In 1944, meteorology and forecasting were in their infancy, without the use of satellites, computer models or weather radar.

The U.S. Army Air Corps, the Royal Navy and the British Meteorological Office were tasked with predicting weather conditions for the operation.

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President and Supreme General Dwight D. Eisenhower and military planners carefully chose June 5 because it was one of just three days during the month when the moon would be bright enough for paratroopers and pilots to work effectively, according to NASA.

This would also result in low tides, which would be perfect for the first landing parties to see and clear mines, barbed wire and other defenses on the beaches for the invasion.

In fact, five months earlier, Allied forces sent divers on reconnaissance teams to secretly collect sand samples from the beach to determine whether it was strong enough to support tanks and other heavy equipment.

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Given the codename Operation Overlord, this amphibious assault consisted of five naval assault divisions, with the invasion including 7,000 ships and landing craft manned by over 195,00 naval personnel from eight different allied countries, according to the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

As the operation approached, American meteorologists predicted fair weather on June 5. They urged the invasion on that date, using forecasting methods based on historical weather conditions for a given date and location.

British experts took a different approach than the Yankees, focusing on analyzing measurements of temperature, pressure and humidity to map out the weather fronts.

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According to NASA, British meteorologists predicted low clouds and stormy weather on June 5, which would certainly pose a threat to the Allied invasion in dangerous waters.

German forecasters also predicted rough seas and gale-force winds and anticipated them to persist until mid-June, and because of this, Nazi commanders thought an invasion was impossible.

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In fact, many troops left the coastal defenses, including Nazi Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, who famously returned home to Germany to present his wife with a birthday gift personally.

Thankfully, at the last minute, Captain and Chief Meteorologist James Martin Stagg convinced General Eisenhower to postpone the invasion until the next day.

Scientists and meteorologists pondered the little clues suggesting there would be a break in storms at some point on June 6, with experts predicting the weather would be just good enough for the invasion to go through.

Stagg and his team met twice a day, at 4 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., to choose the final invasion date with the best forecast leading up to the final days.

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On the morning of June 5, amidst the final meeting for the operation, Stagg repeated his forecast to all, stating the break in weather should hold.

At the end of the day, only one man could make the final decision.

After pacing back and forth on the war room’s blue rug, pondering the most important decision of his life, he eventually looked at his commanders and said: "Ok, let’ er rip."

After much debate, research and a large operation hanging in the balance, General Eisenhower finally gave the order to proceed with the invasion.

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On the day of the landings, the weather was still not ideal, with rough seas, high winds that made it difficult for boats and tanks to operate and cloud cover, resulting in paratroopers landing in the wrong locations.

Allied forces landed on seven different beaches, with the British and Canadians landing on four others, each entailing a bloody battle.

The combined efforts through land, air and sea proved to be difficult, but successful against the German defenses, who at one point were confused as to why paratroopers were landing in scattered areas within the Nazi ranks.

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In fact, the Allies added to the confusion by parachuting dummies wired with firecrackers to the rear of German positions to draw major enemy units away from landing zones, according to the U.S. Army.

According to NASA, long after the war, when President John F. Kennedy was serving the nation, he asked Eisenhower how the invasion had succeeded, to which he responded: "Because we had better meteorologists than the Germans!"

If it weren’t for this successful invasion, it would likely have taken another year to liberate Western Europe.

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More than 9,000 allied soldiers were killed or wounded in Normandy, with the majority of them American.

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Thanks to the brave men fighting on the front lines and the meteorologists working behind the scenes, the Allies gained a strong foothold in Europe and ultimately conquered the continent.