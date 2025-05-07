It's Hurricane Preparedness Week. Here's how to get ready

NEW YORK – Sunday kicked off Hurricane Preparedness Week , which raises awareness of the hazards posed by hurricanes as the start of the Atlantic hurricane season looms.

President Donald Trump has urged Americans to prepare for hurricanes as the official start of the Atlantic season is less than a month away. In a proclamation dated Monday , the president designated May 4-10 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The Atlantic hurricane season spans June 1 to Nov. 30, while the Eastern Pacific season starts earlier on May 15. Although tropical cyclones can technically develop outside these periods due to favorable conditions, over 97% of Atlantic activity occurs within this six-month timeframe.

With the help of FOX Weather, along with FEMA and NOAA, you can take action now to be better prepared for when the worst happens. With this helpful information, you can understand your hurricane risk and begin your preseason preparations.

Know your risk: Wind and water

According to NOAA, the first step in preparing for hurricanes is knowing your risk. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem, so you need to know what types of water and wind hazards could happen where you live.

Hurricanes may only be rated by their sustained wind on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, but it’s important not to overlook the power of water when a tropical cyclone is bearing down on the U.S.

Water is the No. 1 killer during a hurricane or tropical storm that strikes the U.S., comprising nearly 90% of all tropical cyclone deaths, mostly by drowning in storm surge , rainfall flooding or high surf.

Now is the time to prepare your emergency kit

Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it’s too late. Get your disaster supplies while the shelves are still stocked, and get that insurance checkup early, as flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

During a natural disaster, it may be necessary to survive on your own for several days. A stockpile of emergency supplies can help you make it through the crisis until normalcy is restored. According to FEMA, you should at least have an emergency supply of food and water that can last for several days.

Click here for a list from FEMA of the supplies every emergency supply kit should include. FEMA has more guidance about where and how you should store your kit at ready.gov/kit .

Understand the forecast information

According to NOAA, understanding hurricane forecasts is a key part of preparation. These forecasts provide crucial details about a storm's projected path, potential rainfall, wind speeds and other vital information. With significant information available days in advance, learning how to interpret these forecasts empowers you to make informed decisions.

Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to get the updates you need, straight from America's Weather team in our extensive Hurricane HQ coverage. Stay informed with hurricane alerts, forecasts and expert tips to safeguard you and your family.

It’s also a good idea to sign up for local alerts and download the free FEMA app .

Get moving when a storm threatens

Do you know what to do when a storm threatens? NOAA warns that you should prepare for hurricane season by taking the time now to understand the actions needed when time is of the essence.

You'll want to secure your property by covering windows and doors and bringing in loose items. Additionally, create a shelter plan that includes your pets, prepare a go-bag with necessary medications and supplies, ensure your phone and vehicle are charged, assist vulnerable neighbors and always follow evacuation orders.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management has created an interactive map where visitors and residents can type in an address to see if their home or business is in an evacuation zone and find the nearest exit route.

The evacuation routes are meant to help guide residents to safer locations and away from threats that coastal cities such as Jacksonville , Miami , Sarasota , Fort Myers , Tampa and Pensacola can face during a storm.

Stay protected during and after the storm

Knowing what to do during a storm could be the difference between life and death.

Whether you’ve evacuated or are sheltering in place, NOAA stresses you should know what to expect from the hazards you may face. Remain vigilant, stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and alerts and continue to listen to local officials.

The first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic season will be Andrea, followed by Barry, Chantal and newcomer Dexter. The name Dexter replaces Hurricane Dorian , which was retired after the 2019 season.

Click here for the remaining 2025 hurricane names with pronunciations.

NOAA said a key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the dangers that remain well after a storm, from heat and downed power lines to floodwaters and more.

"This is NOT the time to put your guard down," the agency said. "Nearly half of hurricane fatalities occur after the storm."