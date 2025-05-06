Trump urges Americans to prepare for hurricanes as season approaches

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump urged Americans this week to prepare for hurricanes as the official start of the Atlantic season is less than a month away.

In a proclamation dated Monday, the president designated May 4-10 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, while the Eastern Pacific season officially begins May 15.

"This August marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life, leaving an indelible impact on the Louisiana Delta and Mississippi Coast," Trump wrote. "Tragically, in the decades since, other catastrophic hurricanes – most recently Helene and Milton – have devastated communities and shattered lives throughout our Nation."

This time of year, presidents routinely sign proclamations of this type as hurricane season approaches.