Trump urges Americans to prepare for hurricanes as season approaches

President Donald Trump designated May 4-10 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week in a proclamation dated May 5.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump urged Americans this week to prepare for hurricanes as the official start of the Atlantic season is less than a month away.

In a proclamation dated Monday, the president designated May 4-10 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week. 

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, while the Eastern Pacific season officially begins May 15.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One enroute to New Orleans, Louisiana on February 09, 2025.

(ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP / Getty Images)

"This August marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life, leaving an indelible impact on the Louisiana Delta and Mississippi Coast," Trump wrote. "Tragically, in the decades since, other catastrophic hurricanes – most recently Helene and Milton – have devastated communities and shattered lives throughout our Nation."

This time of year, presidents routinely sign proclamations of this type as hurricane season approaches.

