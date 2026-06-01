Atlantic hurricane season: These are the areas that face the highest risk

The Atlantic hurricane season is underway, and forecasters are closely monitoring the regions with the greatest risk of experiencing hurricane impacts across the U.S.

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These storms pose a significant threat to many states due to their potential to produce damaging winds, torrential rainfall and life-threatening storm surges.

Recently, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) published an analysis showing that states along the Gulf coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and the Carolinas, experience some of the highest annual losses from hurricane impacts.

FEMA defines the Expected Annual Loss score as the average annual damage, measured in dollars, structures, populations and agricultural assets.

According to the agency, the Hurricane Expected Annual Loss score and rating represent a community's relative level of expected building and population losses from hurricanes each year when compared to the rest of the U.S.

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Hurricanes are powerful storms that are tropical cyclones or localized, low-pressure weather systems that have organized thunderstorms but no front, which is a boundary separating two air masses of different densities.

These storms can bring destructive winds of at least 74 mph, heavy rainfall, storm surge, flooding, coastal erosion, landslides and even tornadoes.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with the majority of hurricanes typically occurring between mid-August and late October.

On average, six hurricanes form in the Atlantic Ocean each season, with two of them reaching major hurricane status.

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Florida consistently faces some of the highest hurricane risks in the nation. Its extensive coastline along both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf, leaves the state vulnerable to hurricanes approaching from multiple directions, according to StormDamage.com.

The state has experienced several destructive storms, including Hurricane Andrew, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael, each of which left widespread destruction in its path.

In addition to Florida, Louisiana faces a constant threat from hurricanes. Located along the Gulf Coast, the state's low-lying coastal areas and proximity to warm Gulf waters make it especially susceptible to storm surge, flooding and hurricane-related damage.

One of the most devastating examples occurred in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, causing widespread destruction. The storm killed more than 1,300 people and resulted in an estimated $125 billion in damages, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

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Texas is another state that deals with significant threats during the Atlantic hurricane season. In past years, cities like Houston and Galveston, TX, have experienced the devastating impact of hurricanes.

This was seen with Hurricane Harvey, which is considered one of the most devastating natural disasters in U.S. history, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm caused an estimated $158 billion in damage, making it the second-costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

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For now, as the season begins, it is important to stay informed, remain alert and be prepared.

Stay with FOX Weather as the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season continues to unfold.