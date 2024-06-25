Tropical disturbance 94L monitored for possible future development in Gulf of Mexico

A tropical disturbance currently percolating in the southeastern Caribbean Sea just off the Venezuelan coast has been designated Invest 94L by the National Hurricane Center.

An "invest" is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas they are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

Once a system is dubbed an invest, a collection of specialized datasets and computer forecast model guidance can begin on that area of disturbed weather. These computer models simulate the system’s projected track possibilities and predict its future intensity.

Where is Invest 94L?

Invest 94L is currently located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph.

"Environmental conditions could support some gradual development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean Sea late this week, and some development is also possible over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend," stated the NHC's outlook.

The NHC gives the area a 10% chance of forming into a named storm over the next two days. That chance goes up to 20% through seven days. Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said that chances of further development are low.

Invest 94L is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

"A weak tropical disturbance just moving into the Caribbean islands will arrive in the western Caribbean at the end of the week. Computer forecast models indicate that a bubble of conducive atmosphere might allow the disturbance to develop, at least briefly," explained Norcross. "The National Hurricane Center is putting the chances in the low category at this point. The window of opportunity looks short."

Meteorologists will watch for the disorganized thunderstorms to develop around a closed low-level center, a so-called warm-core low .

What is keeping Invest 94L's odds low from eventually impacting the U.S.?

If it does develop into a tropical storm, it will be named Beryl . A tropical storm has sustained winds blowing between 39 and 74 mph. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said that he doesn't expect too much impact along the U.S. Gulf Coast as yet.

"A strong area of high pressure is forecast to be sitting over the southern U.S. at the end of the week, which should hold the disturbance or whatever it becomes well to the south," Norcross said. "Heavy rain will, of course, be possible in Central America and southern Mexico , depending on what develops."

The disturbance will have to survive intact through incoming Saharan dust though, which is why chances of development are low.

"As is usually the case this time of year, Saharan dust is in control. In fact, a significant dust outbreak just started, which will bring milky skies to many of the Caribbean islands this week," Norcross said. "When Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere, it creates a dry and stable layer, making it difficult for thunderstorms to organize and grow into tropical storms or hurricanes. This phenomenon is called the Saharan Air Layer (SAL)."