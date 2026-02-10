Search
Extreme Weather
Published

New York City Emergency Management warns of falling ice, safety risks as temperatures rise after bitter blast

The bitter cold spells that have lashed the Northeast are coming to an end, at least for now, as daytime highs in New York reach the 30s for the first time in weeks.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
NEW YORK – Emergency management is warning people of the safety risks of melting and falling snow and ice as temperatures rise above freezing in the Big Apple this week.

NORTHEAST FINALLY BEGINS TO THAW AFTER DAYS OF LIFE-THREATENING COLD

Public officials in New York City put out a warning call to remind residents of the serious safety risks that come with melting snow and ice.

Piles of frozen snow remain across the city, as snow removal continues weeks after the major winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in Central Park.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM KILLS OVER 80, IMPACTS MILLIONS ACROSS MORE THAN 40 STATES

The city warned that snow and ice are still present on buildings and structures and could fall as things melt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: A sign for falling ice warns pedestrians on February 04, 2026 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: A sign for falling ice warns pedestrians on February 04, 2026 in New York City. 

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Additionally, emergency management said ice present on bodies of water like lakes, ponds and tidal areas are unstable and shouldn't be walked or stepped on.

"Salt water ice is often thinner and weaker than freshwater ice," emergency management said in a social media post. "Never assume ice is safe."

WATCH: NYPD, FDNY RESCUE 3 PEOPLE FROM ICY WATERS IN QUEENS

Avoid icy areas near bridges, docks and moving water, and keep a close watch on children at all times, the city said.

Emergency management said if someone falls through ice, call 911 immediately. Do not try to save them without proper equipment.

'SAVED BY COMPASSION': KITTENS FOUND ABANDONED IN THE FREEZING COLD ARE RESCUED AND ON THE MEND

"Many rescuers become victims themselves," they said.

The FOX Forecast Center said nighttime and early morning temperatures will stay colder.

Nighttime temperatures should hover in the teens and 20s.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

New York City emergency management warned that wet sidewalks and streets could refreeze overnight, especially on bridges and shaded street blocks.

Temperatures are expected to stay near average through at least the weekend.

