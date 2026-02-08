'Saved by compassion': Kittens found abandoned in the freezing cold are rescued and on the mend

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Three kittens are on the mend after being found abandoned in the freezing cold at a state park in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

A good Samaritan reached out to the Fayette Regional Humane Society after finding two kittens at the base of a tree, while another was seen clinging to a branch 25 to 30 feet in the air, and was too frightened to come down.

A team that was working at Paint Creek State Park stepped in to help the kitten stuck in a tree before the humane society was able to get there.

The good Samaritan took the other two kittens to Ross County Humane Society, where staff kept them warm and safe until Fayette was able to get there.

The three sibling kittens — named Oakland, Briar and Maple — were reunited and brought to the humane society's Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The kittens are being treated for mild respiratory infections and are expected to recover. They're now warm, safe and together again.

Two other abandoned kittens were found frozen to death nearby, according to the humane society.

"This rescue shows the power of compassion and quick action. It also highlights the devastating consequences of abandoning animals," the humane society said on social media. "Based on where they were found and their friendly behavior, we believe these kittens were intentionally abandoned."

It's important to know that your pets have their own challenges staying safe and warm in the cold winter weather.

If it's too cold for you to be outside, it's too cold for your pet, too.

It's unknown if or when the cats will be put up for adoption.