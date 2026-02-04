Bald eagle with gunshot wound found in Kentucky state park to be euthanized due to severe injuries

JAMESTOWN, KY– A bald eagle that was discovered with a gunshot wound in a Kentucky state park will need to be humanely euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Bald eagles are recognized as the national bird of the United States and are a federally protected species.

The bird, which was discovered by the park's naturalist on Monday, was securely trapped by a group of Lake Cumberland State Resort Park employees and taken to a wildlife veterinarian to be evaluated.

Video showed the team of park employees, in conjunction with the Lake Cumbland Wildlife Refuge Home of Liberty Nature Center, carefully approaching the injured eagle and securing it in the woods.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park said if a full recovery had been made, the eagle would've been released back into the state park.

At the time, the nature of the bird's injury appeared to be unknown.

On Wednesday, the state park said on social media that the eagle's injuries were caused by a gunshot wound, and the injuries to its wing and surrounding tissues were too significant for surgery or treatment.

"Despite our hopes and the dedicated efforts of wildlife veterinarians, the injuries from a gunshot wound are too severe for recovery," the state park said.

The state park said the bird will be humanely euthanized because it would continue to live in pain and would be unable to fly.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibits the taking or harming any bald eagle in the U.S. and is punishable by a $100,000 fine and one year in prison, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"We know many of you have been following this eagle's story and hoping for a miracle. We share your grief," Lake Cumberland State Resort Park said in their post.

The state park urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.