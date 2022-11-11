Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Just weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Hurricane Nicole flooded the home once again when it barreled through the Sunshine State on Thursday.

The couple were in the process of rebuilding their home after Ian when Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, brought powerful waves, storm surge and 75-mph winds.

Floodwater poured into their home, eroded their backyard and "popped out" what was an in-ground pool.

Given the level of destruction, the Boscos plan on bulldozing the house and bringing up the foundation to prepare the home for any future storms.

"We know we live in Florida," Cori Bosco said. "We know a hurricane is bound to happen again, but we want to be prepared and plan ahead and plan the best that we can for something like this again."

The decision to bulldoze and rebuild from scratch was a difficult one, but the devastation caused by Nicole helped tip the scales.

"This definitely sealed the deal, this last hurricane," Vinny Bosco said.

Many other properties were destroyed during the storm. Erosion caused by Nicole’s relentless waves quickly dissolved the seaside foundation of homes, hotels and condos, fracturing the structures and eventually leading some sections to collapse into the sea.

Five deaths have also been attributed to Nicole. Two people were electrocuted by a power line downed by the storm, and two others died in a car crash. One man passed away while on his boat during the storm.