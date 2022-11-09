Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Several homes in the city of Port Orange are inching closer to the Atlantic as rising waters from Hurricane Nicole eat away at their oceanside yards.

Located just south of Daytona Beach, Port Orange is in the path of Nicole, which was set to make landfall on Florida’s eastern shoreline Thursday morning.

This influx of water from Nicole has flooded coastal areas and eaten away at beaches in the Daytona Beach area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only a few feet of sand and dirt stood between several Port Orange vacation rental homes and the sea.

"This is not good," said Krista Dowling Goodrich, as she inspected the damages to the rental properties. Goodrich manages the homes for Salty Dog Vacations in Daytona Beach Shores.

In a video shot by Goodrich, she looks out of sliding glass doors to see waves crashing directly below. She also shows another property that previously had 30-40 feet of yard and pathways leading into the beach, but had since disappeared.

"Holy smokes, those stairs were here yesterday," she said, as she looked at concrete crumbling into the ocean.

The vacation rental homes have been evacuated, according to Goodrich.

Daytona Beach Shores condos face imminent collapse

Six oceanfront condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, were asked to evacuate as coastal erosion from Hurricane Nicole has raised fears of a building collapse.

"The last thing we want to see is another Surfside happen in our community," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, referencing the deadly collapse of a multi-story residential building the Miami suburb last summer.

Chitwood and his team gathered 30 deputies who visited every unit in four of the condos to ensure that every resident evacuated. He added that building inspectors have deemed six more condos to be structurally unsound, as well as 22 homes that will likely not survive the storm.

"It is not ‘if’ but ‘when’ these buildings collapse that we're going to have problems," Chitwood said.