Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Daytona Beach Shores condos evacuated amid fears of collapse from Hurricane Nicole erosion

Nicole has been pounding the eastern coast of Florida with wind, rain and relentless waves. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight into Thursday morning.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Six condominium buildings in Daytona Beach Shores are under evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall in Florida. The buildings have been deemed unsafe due to erosion.

Condo buildings in Daytona Beach Shores under evacuation due to erosion

Six condominium buildings in Daytona Beach Shores are under evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall in Florida. The buildings have been deemed unsafe due to erosion.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Residents living in six oceanfront condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores were asked to evacuate Wednesday as coastal erosion because of Hurricane Nicole has raised fears of a collapse.

Nicole has been pounding the eastern coast of Florida with wind, rain and relentless waves. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight into Thursday morning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

This influx of water from Nicole has flooded coastal areas and eaten away at beaches in the Daytona Beach area.

Concerns about the ongoing erosion have prompted officials to evacuate six oceanfront condominiums. Officials are worried the waves may eat away at the foundations of the buildings and lead to a collapse.

Daytona Beach Shores worries of condos collapsing

Several beachfront condominiums have been evacuated in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Nov. 9, 2022, amid worries of a collapse.

(FOX Weather)

"It's very important that, if you still have time, to evacuate, do so," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar. "Listen to these orders."

The erosion has already led to the collapse of one public building in Daytona Beach Shores.

In nearby Daytona Beach, crews were rushing to reinforce the shoreline where several homes are located in an effort to prevent a collapse.

Thousands of people across Florida have been evacuated in advance of Nicole's arrival.

Tags
Loading.