Daytona Beach Shores condos evacuated amid fears of collapse from Hurricane Nicole erosion

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Residents living in six oceanfront condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores were asked to evacuate Wednesday as coastal erosion because of Hurricane Nicole has raised fears of a collapse.

Nicole has been pounding the eastern coast of Florida with wind, rain and relentless waves. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight into Thursday morning.

This influx of water from Nicole has flooded coastal areas and eaten away at beaches in the Daytona Beach area.

Concerns about the ongoing erosion have prompted officials to evacuate six oceanfront condominiums. Officials are worried the waves may eat away at the foundations of the buildings and lead to a collapse.

"It's very important that, if you still have time, to evacuate, do so," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar. "Listen to these orders."

The erosion has already led to the collapse of one public building in Daytona Beach Shores.

In nearby Daytona Beach, crews were rushing to reinforce the shoreline where several homes are located in an effort to prevent a collapse.

Thousands of people across Florida have been evacuated in advance of Nicole's arrival.