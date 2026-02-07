Powerful storm system to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and snow to Hawaii

HAWAII - There's a high threat of severe weather in Hawaii as torrential rain, thunderstorms and even snow are expected to impact the region.

Currently, a cold front is approaching the Aloha State and will gradually weaken and stall across the islands by late Sunday.

The abundant moisture that is associated with the front will cause heavy rain, flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms throughout the area.

The entire state has an increased risk of flooding, especially in lower-lying areas and windward-facing locations, and is under a Flood Watch.

The amount of rain expected in Hawaii

Gov. Josh Green issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday to alert residents of the severity of the storm.

On the Big Island, heavy snow is expected atop Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, as temperatures will be cold enough to support it.

The FOX Forecast Center is predicting over a foot of snow and blizzard conditions throughout the area. Wind gusts close to 50 mph are likely.

While snow may seem rare in Hawaii, Big Island volcanoes are tall enough to frequently drop below freezing during the winter.

On top of that, extreme wind conditions are expected to develop across the islands later this weekend and continue into early next week as a strong high-pressure system builds north of the state.

Wind gusts of 40 mph will likely impact the entire state starting late Sunday, while portions of the island could see gusts of 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected near the mountains, on the down slope side of the terrain and in the valleys.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest weather updates in Hawaii.