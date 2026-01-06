See It: Snow blankets Hawaii volcanoes as Kona Low triggers Winter Storm Warnings

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – Snow coated the roads on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Monday, as a storm known as a Kona Low dumped inches of snow across higher elevations.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

The peak of Mauna Kea is the highest point in Hawaii at more than 13,000 feet above sea level.

Other video shot from the Mauna Kea Science Reserve showed blinding driving conditions, as crews made their way down the volcano.

The Science Reserve, which is managed by the University of Hawaii, is home to some of the most powerful telescopes in the world.

Timelapse video of Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, also showed snow blanketing that summit.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the Big Island Summits through midnight Wednesday, downgraded from a Winter Storm Warning Monday, when this footage was taken.

WHAT IS A WINTER STORM WARNING?

The Kona Low is currently positioned northwest of Kauai and is slowly drifting south.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state has experienced days of heavy rain, particularly across the southeast-to-south-facing mountain slopes on the Big Island and Maui, where persistent winds from the southeast caused the heaviest rains on those sides of the islands.

The Kona Low is expected to weaken and move west of Hawaii by midweek.