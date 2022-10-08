Full hunter’s moon to light up Sunday night sky

As the country sees its first significant intrusion of autumn air, October’s full moon will serve as a reminder that fall is well underway.

The moon will officially peak Sunday at 4:55 p.m. ET, meaning to see the moon at its brightest, North America will have to wait until the sun sets during the evening.

The Farmer’s Almanac says the occasion is known as the full "hunter’s moon" because it signifies the time period of the year when hunters can easily spot animals before winter starts rolling in.

The FOX Forecast Center said because of a sweeping cold front and subsequent ridge of high pressure, most of the country will have clear skies and visibilities that should be good for seeing the full moon.

An area of the country that may have visibility issues will be the Desert Southwest, where an unusually strong monsoon season continues to impact the region with clouds and rain.

The full moon will be the last event during 2022's Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will officially change on Sunday, November 6, as most of the U.S. will fall back to Standard Time.

For those that miss the moon in all its glory, there will only be two more chances to catch a sighting of a full celestial body in the remaining months of 2022.

The next full moon will rise on November 8, and the year will finish off with the "cold moon" on December 7.

November’s "beaver moon" will be a special occasion because some of the world will be treated to a lunar eclipse.

NASA says the moon will appear to temporarily vanish in the sky when it passes through Earth’s shadow.