NASA Artemis II countdown: Here's what happens from now until launch

NASA teams across the country have begun the launch countdown for the Artemis II mission around the moon.

The organization plans for liftoff to start on Wednesday, making it the first crewed rocket ship to return to the moon since 1972.

NASA'S ARTEMIS MISSIONS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF THE HISTORIC MOON LAUNCH

The launch countdown includes "L Minus" and "T Minus" times. The "L minus" indicates how far away liftoff is in hours and minutes. The "T minus" time is a sequence of events built into the launch countdown.

Each event is planned precisely to make sure the teams have everything necessary before launch day.

Here are some of the key milestones that take place starting at L-16 hours:

L-16 hours and counting

L-15H30M – L-14H: Starting at 15 hours before takeoff, all non-essential personnel leave the Launch Complex.

Starting at 15 hours before takeoff, all non-essential personnel leave the Launch Complex. L-14H15M – L-12H05M: Crews change the systems from air to gaseous nitrogen (GN2) and fill enclosed cavities with GN2.

Crews change the systems from air to gaseous nitrogen (GN2) and fill enclosed cavities with GN2. L-13H15M – L-11H45M: The teams activate the ground launch sequencer (GLS), which is a moment when the control of the launch countdown shifts into an automated system that executes the final, time-critical steps needed to launch a rocket.

L-13 hours and counting

L-12H35M – L-9H50M: A 2-hour, 45-minute built-in countdown hold begins to provide cushion time for certain tasks without impacting the schedule.

L-10H50M: The launch team evaluates all systems and decides if it’s safe to load propellants into the rocket, also known as tanking.

The launch team evaluates all systems and decides if it’s safe to load propellants into the rocket, also known as tanking. L-10H50M – L-9H35M: If the team decides to begin tanking, the spacecraft, Orion, begins to stabilize in a cold environment, liquid oxygen and hydrogen fuel are pre-cooled before full flow begins and the engine-side oxygen plumbing is chilled.

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L-10 hours and counting

L-9H55M – L-9H25M: The liquid hydrogen tanking process begins at a control low flow rate to fill the rocket's tanks.

The liquid hydrogen tanking process begins at a control low flow rate to fill the rocket's tanks. L-9H40M – L-9H30M: The liquid oxygen tanking process begins at a control low flow rate to fill the rocket's tanks.

The liquid oxygen tanking process begins at a control low flow rate to fill the rocket's tanks. L-9H30M – L-6H40M: The liquid oxygen tanking rate is increased to fill the tanks to near capacity.

L-9H25M – L-8H: Liquid hydrogen tanking process speed is increased.

Liquid hydrogen tanking process speed is increased. L-9H05M – L-8H30M: The process of the pre-cooling the liquid hydrogen plumbing on the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS).

The process of the pre-cooling the liquid hydrogen plumbing on the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS). L-8H30M – L-7H45M: The ICPS liquid hydrogen filling rate is increased.

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L-8H – L-7H55M: The final stage of liquid hydrogen fueling begins.

The final stage of liquid hydrogen fueling begins. L-7H55M – terminal count: The level of the liquid hydrogen fuel is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown.

The level of the liquid hydrogen fuel is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown. L-7H45M – L-7H20M: Crews test the ICPS liquid hydrogen tank to see if it can handle pressure.

L-7H20M – L-7H10M: The final stage of the ICPS liquid hydrogen fueling starts.

The final stage of the ICPS liquid hydrogen fueling starts. L-7H05M – terminal count: The level of ICPS liquid hydrogen is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown.

The level of ICPS liquid hydrogen is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown. L-6H40M – L-6H10M: Orion communication systems are activated.

Orion communication systems are activated. L-6H40M – L-6H05M: Crews begin the final step in loading liquid oxygen into the core stage tanks.

ARTEMIS II MISSION PHASES

L-6H40M – L-6H30M: The engine-side liquid oxygen plumbing on the ICPS is pre-cooled before fueling starts.

The engine-side liquid oxygen plumbing on the ICPS is pre-cooled before fueling starts. L-6H30M – L-5H45M: The ICPS liquid oxygen filling rate is increased.

L-6H10M: The launch pad safety procedure is performed, and the launch pad ground crew gathers at the Orion to check the final pre-flight operations.

The launch pad safety procedure is performed, and the launch pad ground crew gathers at the Orion to check the final pre-flight operations. L-6H05M – terminal count: Core stage liquid oxygen tank is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown

L-6 hours and counting

L-6H: Weather briefing with the flight crew.

Weather briefing with the flight crew. L-5H45M – L-5H30M: Teams preform a pre-launch safety procedure to ensure the ICPS liquid oxygen tank can handle pressure.

Teams preform a pre-launch safety procedure to ensure the ICPS liquid oxygen tank can handle pressure. L-5H30M – L-5H10M: Small amounts of liquid oxygen are added to the ICPS tank to maintain nominal levels.

L-5H10M – terminal count: The ICPS liquid oxygen tank is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown.

The ICPS liquid oxygen tank is maintained until the last phase of the launch countdown. L-5H10M: 1 hour and 10 minute built-in hold begins.

1 hour and 10 minute built-in hold begins. L-5H10M – L-4H55M : Closeout teams move into the white room to perform the last check and assist astronauts.

: Closeout teams move into the white room to perform the last check and assist astronauts. L-4H40M – L-4H10M: The flight crew deploy to the launch pad.

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L-4H : The flight crew board Orion.

: The flight crew board Orion. L-3H40M – L-3H10M: Team prep the Orion’s hatch and seal it after the astronauts have boarded.

Team prep the Orion’s hatch and seal it after the astronauts have boarded. L-3H10M – L-2H45M: Technicians check the counterbalance mechanism and measure the seal pressure to ensure the crew module remains airtight and the hatch stays securely closed.

L-2H20M – L-1H40M: Service panels around the Orion crew module hatch are installed and secured.

Service panels around the Orion crew module hatch are installed and secured. L-1H40M – L1H30M : The launch abort system (LAS) hatch is closed for flight.

: The launch abort system (LAS) hatch is closed for flight. L-1H10M : The launch director reviews the rocket and thermal protection system.

: The launch director reviews the rocket and thermal protection system. L-50M – L-40M: The closeout crew departs the launch complex.

The closeout crew departs the launch complex. L-50M: Final NASA test director briefing is held.

L-40 minutes and holding

L-40M – Built in 30-minute countdown hold begins.

L-25 minutes and holding

L-25M: The transition team activates the Orion-to-Earth communication loop.

The transition team activates the Orion-to-Earth communication loop. L-17M: The launch director polls team to ensure they are "go" for launch.

L-15M: Flight crew lowers the visors on their helmets.

Flight crew lowers the visors on their helmets. L-14M: The flight crew performs a short purge verification, ensuring the cabin is free of excess gases and that environmental systems are functioning normally.

T-10 minutes and counting

T-10M: The GLS initiates terminal count.

The GLS initiates terminal count. T-8M: Crew Access Arm retract.

Crew Access Arm retract. T-6M: The GLS gives the command to pressurize the core stage propellant tanks, Orion’s ascent pyrotechnics are armed and switches to internal power.

The GLS gives the command to pressurize the core stage propellant tanks, Orion’s ascent pyrotechnics are armed and switches to internal power. T-5M57S: The replenishment of core stage liquid hydrogen is terminated.

T-5M20S: The LAS capability becomes available.

The LAS capability becomes available. T-5M20S: NTD lets the commander know LAS capability is available.

NTD lets the commander know LAS capability is available. T-4M40S: GLS gives the go to perform the high flow liquid hydrogen bleed check.

GLS gives the go to perform the high flow liquid hydrogen bleed check. T-4M30S: Flight termination system armed.

Flight termination system armed. T-4M: GLS authorizes the start of the core stage auxiliary power units (APU). The core stage APU starts and the replenishment of core stage liquid oxygen is terminated.

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T-3M30S: The replenishment of ICPS liquid oxygen is terminated.

The replenishment of ICPS liquid oxygen is terminated. T-3M10S: GLS gives the go for purse sequence 4, clearing propellant lines and critical systems of gases or vapors.

T-2M02S : ICPS switches to internal battery power.

: ICPS switches to internal battery power. T-2M: Booster switches to internal battery power.

Booster switches to internal battery power. T-1M30S: Core stage switches to internal power.

Core stage switches to internal power. T-1M20S: ICPS enters terminal countdown mode.

ICPS enters terminal countdown mode. T-50S: The replenishment of ICPS liquid hydrogen is terminated.

T-33S: The GLS starts the final automated launch sequence.

The GLS starts the final automated launch sequence. T-30S: The core stage flight computer takes control of the countdown and executes the final launch sequence automatically.

The core stage flight computer takes control of the countdown and executes the final launch sequence automatically. T-12S: Ignition devices are activated to safely burn off residual hydrogen gas.

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