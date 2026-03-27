NASA's Artemis missions: Everything you need to know ahead of the historic moon launch

As NASA prepares to launch its second Artemis program flight in a fly-by around the Moon, we're taking a look at 10 of the most important things to know about NASA's lunar exploration program.

Picking up where Apollo 17 left off in 1972, NASA's Artemis program will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars, according to NASA.

1. The Artemis Accords

The Artemis Accords were established by NASA and the U.S. Department of State, along with seven other initial signatory nations, established the Artemis Accords in 2020.

Over the last six years, 61 nations have signed the accords.

2. Artemis I

Artemis I launched on Nov. 16, 2022 as the first uncrewed lunar test flight in NASA's Artemis program.

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The launch was delayed several times due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, as well as several necessary repairs being made both at the Vehicle Assembly Building and the launchpad.

Artemis I's mission lasted nearly 26 days, and splashed down on Dec. 11 in the Pacific Ocean.

3. Artemis II

This is the second mission in the Artemis program, and the first crewed mission around the Moon.

Four astronauts, NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, aim to travel farther from Earth than humans have in more than 50 years.

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The mission will last 10 days, with the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket carrying them around the Moon and back to Earth.

4. Artemis II delayed multiple times

Artemis II was originally planned to launch in February 2026. After an initial delay because of the extreme cold, the launch was pushed back to March.

Then, a hydrogen leak prevented the launch of the mission in February. After repairing the leak, a second Wet Dress Rehearsal took place successfully.

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The next day, NASA announced Artemis II would be delayed once again and rolled back to the VAB from the launchpad because of a helium flow leak.

5. Artemis timelines accelerated

In late February, it was announced that Artemis III, IV and V, the three Artemis missions previously announced and planned for by NASA, would be happening sooner than originally planned.

Artemis III would plan to launch by April 2027, meanwhile Artemis IV and V would both launch in 2028.

6. Changes with Artemis III, IV and V mission plans

Originally set to be the first crewed lunar landing, Artemis III's mission plan was shifted to attempt a low-Earth orbit with one or both of NASA's lunar landers.

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Artemis IV will now be the first mission to land humans on the surface of the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. NASA plans to launch Artemis IV in early 2028.

Artemis V is targeted to be the second launch of 2028. NASA said it expects to start building a lunar base on this mission.

7. Artemis II mission phases announced

With Artemis II's astronauts in Florida and the launch only a few days away, NASA revealed the mission phases.

Artemis II's first phase will include the rocket launch as well as a 24-hour high-Earth orbit.

Our Artemis II crew will be going around the Moon, but they'll always find their way back home 🌎



During this complex journey, the four astronauts will travel ~685,000 miles on a trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth.



See their daily agenda: https://t.co/172PVtri2Z pic.twitter.com/zsK5i6pirj — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 25, 2026

NASA ANNOUNCES ARTEMIS II MISSION PHASES, PLANS FOR FUTURE ARTEMIS PROGRAM LAUNCHES

Phase II will be the journey to the Moon, lasting about four days.

The third phase begins with the lunar fly-by and journey back to Earth.

Phase IV will be the reentry to Earth's atmosphere and splashdown off the coast of San Diego in the Pacific Ocean.

8. NASA announces pause in Gateway

During "Ignition," NASA announced plans to pause the funding to Gateway, an orbiting moon base, to shift toward building a base on the surface of the moon.

Gateway Space Station was planned to launch no earlier than 2027, according to NASA's website.

It was set to be a lunar orbiting space station that would "not only be a home-away-from home for astronauts during extended stays in lunar orbit, but also enable additional capabilities in support of Artemis objectives," according to NASA.

9. Moon Base announced

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the Moon Base will be built in phases, starting with a "repeatable, modular approach" with lunar missions.

Phase 1 will be introducing equipment, learning more about the environment and advancing technology.

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Phase 2 will establish early infrastructure on the moon and Phase 3 will set a long-term human presence via the Moon Base.

Isaacman said NASA will spend $20 billion over the next seven years to build the base.

10. Preparing for Mars

While the Artemis program is still in its early stages of missions, NASA says the program will help prepare for humans on Mars.

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NASA said engineers and scientists around the country are working to develop the technologies astronauts will use to one day live and work on Mars and safely return home to Earth.