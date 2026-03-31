Caught on camera: Bright fireball reported shooting across the sky in Washington and Oregon

Residents in the northwestern U.S.and Canada observed a fireball shooting across the sky on Saturday night.

'FIREBALL SEASON' EXPLAINED: WHY METEORS ARE LIGHTING UP SKIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The fireball was first reported about 50 miles above Wilkeson, Washington, where it traveled northwest at approximately 39,000 mph before disintegrating 30 miles above Wauna, Washington, on the north shore of Carr Inlet.

More than 100 eyewitnesses in Oregon and Washington, as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia, filed reports with the American Meteor Society describing the bright fireball.

The organization noted that the fireball was not associated with any active meteor showers.

According to NASA, February through April is considered "fireball season," when activity increases by roughly 10 to 30 percent, particularly around the March equinox.

SEE IT: FIREBALL CAUGHT STREAKING ACROSS NIGHT SKY IN MULTIPLE MIDWEST STATES ON TUESDAY

Scientists aren’t entirely sure why this happens. Some astronomers believe the Earth passes through more space debris during this time of year, while others suggest the apparent increase may be tied to the widespread use of smartphones and home security cameras, which capture these brief events more frequently.

In recent months, fireball sightings have been reported across the country, from Michigan and Ohio to Pennsylvania, California and Texas.

Just days ago, residents across East Texas reported a meteor streaking across the sky, with some also hearing a loud boom.

One woman, Sherrie James, even shared photos of what she believes may be a meteorite. She said it was small enough to fit in the palm of her hand.

As sightings continue to spark curiosity and excitement, experts encourage the public to document these rare moments.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

If you capture one of these fleeting moments, be sure to share your best photos and videos at FOXWeather.com/connect.