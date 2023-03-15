Another cross-country storm bringing more snow to winter-weary Plains, Upper Midwest

Another powerful cross-country storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest this week, adding to what has already been one of the top 10 snowiest winters ever in the Minneapolis area.

And while snow will be falling in the North, the warm side of the potent storm system will bring severe weather with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes across the southern Plains, including the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

What to expect Wednesday

Snow will be falling across the Rockies as well as the central and northern Plains during the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday evening.

Temperatures in the region will vary from the low to mid-20s from Billings, Montana and Casper, Wyoming, through South Dakota.

Farther north, temperatures will remain in the upper teens on Wednesday evening in Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota.

Snow ramps up Thursday into Thursday evening

Snowfall will increase in the Upper Midwest as we head into Thursday, while the storm will be winding down for places like the Dakotas and Rockies.

A swath of snow is expected to develop from central and northeastern Nebraska all the way through northwestern Iowa, Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Rain is expected in Des Moines, Iowa and Chicago, as temperatures will be too warm to support snow in those locations.

By Thursday night, snow is expected to continue in eastern Minnesota, including Minneapolis and Duluth, as well as northern Wisconsin and Michigan ' s Upper Peninsula.

Several winter weather alerts in effect through Saturday

Winter weather alerts have been issued across the region through at least Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings stretch from northeastern Nebraska through southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, southwestern, central and northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Central Nebraska, including Valentine, North Platte and Kearney, is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow nestles in Friday

Snow will continue in Michigan's UP and northern Wisconsin and Minnesota as we head into the day on Friday.

Temperatures should remain in the 20s in places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Minneapolis, and Duluth. Fargo will be the cold spot with a high temperature of around 10 degrees.

How much snow could fall in the Plains, Upper Midwest?

While most of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will see snow from this system, the highest totals will be seen in eastern Minnesota, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and eastward.

Minneapolis, which is currently experiencing its 8th snowiest winter on record, will only add to those totals. The area is expected to see an additional 3-5 inches of snow when the storm winds down.

Northeastern Minnesota could pick up between 8 and 12 inches of snow, while northern Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan will see higher totals.

Marquette, Michigan, for example, could pick up more than 2 feet of snow by the time the system exits the region over the weekend.

