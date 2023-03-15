Dallas inside significant risk for severe storms Thursday along I-35 corridor

Strong to severe storms will be possible over the Southern Plains, including the Dallas Metroplex, on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the region.

This comes as the next cross-country storm will impact most of the U.S. through Saturday with atmospheric conditions expected to become increasingly unstable ahead of the approaching cold front.

The FOX Forecast Center says an unseasonably warm and moist airmass would provide ample energy for thunderstorm development, while strong wind shear will support organized storm structures capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe storm threat to a level 3 on the 5-point risk scale, depicted as "very likely" on the map below.

The greatest risk for severe storms Thursday will be along parts of the Interstate 35 corridor in Oklahoma and Texas and eastward into southwestern Arkansas and northwestern Louisiana.

(FOX Weather)



Forecast models suggest that thunderstorms may develop Thursday morning across eastern Texas, with additional storm development expected along and ahead of the cold front as it moves southeastward through the afternoon and evening hours.

Large hail to the size of golf balls and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible.

A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, particularly across eastern Texas and western Louisiana, where low-level wind shear will be strongest.

"Given the timeline, it continues to stretch off to the east as we go throughout the day on Friday. So, Friday morning could prove to be even more of a difficult morning commute," FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar said.

Severe storms remain possible Friday across central Gulf Coast

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will remain possible Friday across parts of the central Gulf Coast states. The main threat appears to be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two is also possible.

The greatest risk for severe storms Friday will be along the central Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center says a line of thunderstorms will likely slide eastward on Friday along or just ahead of a cold front from coastal Texas into Louisiana and southern and central Mississippi. An isolated threat for damaging winds may persist into Friday evening across parts of southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

In terms of rain across the Plains and Southeast, 1 to 2 inches is expected for most of you, but isolated amounts could be larger depending on where you live.