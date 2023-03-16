Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Drone video shows severe storms move across Dallas-Forth Worth area

Drone video captured a tornado-warned storm as it made its way through Fort Worth, Texas.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Drone video captures storms moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas on Thursday. (Credit: NaderNavigator/Weather Tracker/TMX) 00:22

Drone video shows storms rolling through Dallas-Fort Worth area

Drone video captures storms moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas on Thursday. (Credit: NaderNavigator/Weather Tracker/TMX)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tornado sirens blared in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area Thursday afternoon after storms erupted across the South.

Drone video captured the tornado-warned storm as it made its way through Fort Worth.

The timelapse video shows the storm rotating over the skyline before rain and hail drench the city.

Many residents in the Fort Worth area were under tornado watches and warnings on Thursday. This shot was taken at I-30 & Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth. (Courtesy: @housekeysmusic_ / Twitter) 00:39

Tornado-warned storm caught on camera in Fort Worth, Texas

Many residents in the Fort Worth area were under tornado watches and warnings on Thursday. This shot was taken at I-30 & Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth. (Courtesy: @housekeysmusic_ / Twitter)

This storm was one of several severe storms that moved across Texas and Oklahoma Thursday evening.

And while forecasters warned of the chances of tornadoes, the storms were significant hail producers, and stones the size of quarters, golf balls and even larger were reported. Half-dollar-sized hail was spotted in Parker County, Texas, west of Forth Worth, and hail nearly two inches in diameter fell near Interstate 20.

Texas hail from 3/16

Hail from 3/16 in Parker County, Texas

(Tim Farmer / FOX Weather)

The SPC received dozens of severe weather reports during the afternoon, and the threat of dangerous storms forced the issuance of tornado warnings across the Dallas-Forth Worth area. 

Satellite image Thursday

Severe storms marching across Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday.

(NOAA)

The threat of severe weather moves east Friday as isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the central Gulf Coast states.

Drone video of tornado warned storm

Tornado-warned storms moved across Fort Worth Thursday evening. 

(Twitter: @NADERNAVIGATOR  / FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading.