Drone video shows severe storms move across Dallas-Forth Worth area

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tornado sirens blared in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area Thursday afternoon after storms erupted across the South.

Drone video captured the tornado-warned storm as it made its way through Fort Worth.

The timelapse video shows the storm rotating over the skyline before rain and hail drench the city.

This storm was one of several severe storms that moved across Texas and Oklahoma Thursday evening.

And while forecasters warned of the chances of tornadoes, the storms were significant hail producers, and stones the size of quarters, golf balls and even larger were reported. Half-dollar-sized hail was spotted in Parker County, Texas, west of Forth Worth, and hail nearly two inches in diameter fell near Interstate 20.

The SPC received dozens of severe weather reports during the afternoon, and the threat of dangerous storms forced the issuance of tornado warnings across the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

The threat of severe weather moves east Friday as isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the central Gulf Coast states.