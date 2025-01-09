Winter storm targets Atlanta, Helene disaster zone Friday after blanketing southern Plains

ATLANTA – A winter storm that is producing snowy and icy weather across the southern Plains on Thursday will take aim at the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday.

Winter storm alerts stretch from New Mexico to the Carolinas and north into the Midwest as the storm gathers steam in the central U.S. That is where widespread travel trouble is expected Thursday, as major airline hubs such as Dallas, Texas, are coated in ice and snow.

WINTER STORM LIVE TRACKER: SNOWFALL MAPS, CURRENT ALERTS, WEATHER WARNINGS, ICE FORECASTS, POWER OUTAGES

Winter weather alerts that are in effect across the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Starting Friday, major cities in the Southeast, such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Nashville, Tennessee; and the major travel hub of Atlanta, Georgia, will be impacted. As much as a foot of snow is possible in parts of Arkansas.

"Also, we’ll be watching for the chance of ice, especially along Interstate 20 and to the south of there," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "You know that’s going to slow traffic down. Interstate 40 will be a tough one to contend with, as well."

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

The snowfall forecast for the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Snowy weather is expected along parts of the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor before the storm exits the U.S. on Saturday. A couple of inches of snow is possible in places such as Washington and Philadelphia, while New York City and Boston could see a dusting.

SEE IT: SNOW BLANKETS WASHINGTON DC IN CAPITAL'S BIGGEST SNOWSTORM IN YEARS

Focusing on Helene disaster zone

Areas in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee that were devastated by Hurricane Helene will see several inches of snow as the region continues to recover from the disaster.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Places such as Asheville, North Carolina, could receive as much as 3 inches of snow. Higher amounts are likely in the higher elevations near the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

HARROWING STORIES OF SURVIVAL THAT EMERGED IN 2024 AFTER HELENE, TORNADOES AND RAGING WILDFIRES

The snowfall forecast for the Asheville, North Carolina, area.

(FOX Weather)



Bitter cold will accompany the storm with temperatures ranging from near freezing during the day Friday to the teens by Saturday night. Gusty winds will add an extra bite to the cold and make it dangerous to be outside.