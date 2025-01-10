Watch: Windshield smashed as block of ice flies off passing car

CEDAR POINT, Kan. — A truck driver’s dash camera captured a harrowing scene when a large block of ice smashed his windshield as he was driving during a winter storm in Kansas Thursday.

The truck was heading along Highway 50 near Cedar Point when the block of ice flew off a passing car and smashed right into the windshield, sending glass everywhere, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was able to safely get his truck to a stop and suffered some cuts from glass, officials said.

"Folks, we can all do a little better at cleaning the snow and ice off of our vehicles before traveling," the sheriff’s office said. "The driver of this semi did an incredible job of safely bringing the unit to a stop. Although he had minor cuts from glass and refused transport to the hospital, it could have been so much worse."

The area received about 2-4 inches of snow as a winter storm swept through the Plains on Thursday.