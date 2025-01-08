Winter storm live tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, ice forecasts, power outages

Another high-impact winter storm is expected to blast across the U.S. this week, just days after the first major winter storm of 2025 came to an end.

The FOX Forecast Center said the incoming storm will likely impact cities farther south than the most recent storm, putting millions of people in cities such as Dallas , Little Rock in Arkansas , Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Atlanta on alert for winter weather .

Here are the latest maps to track the storm:

Current Radar Image:

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Snow Squall Warnings in purple.

(FOX Weather)



What are the current winter weather alerts in effect?

Current Winter Weather Alerts

(FOX Weather)



What is the overall snow forecast?

Current Wide Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



What is the overall ice forecast?

Current Ice Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Current Snow Forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth area

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected in the Memphis / Little Rock area?

Current Snow Forecast for Memphis, Tennessee and Little Rock, Arkansas area

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected in the Nashville area?

Current Snow Forecast for Nashville area

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected in the Atlanta area?