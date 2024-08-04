Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

New tropical disturbance flagged in Atlantic as Florida braces for Debby

While the Southeast U.S. prepares for widespread impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, a new tropical disturbance is being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Tropical Depressions, Tropical Storms, and Hurricanes all have different characteristics that are compared and contrasted in this video 01:24

What's the difference between a Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, and Hurricane?

Tropical Depressions, Tropical Storms, and Hurricanes all have different characteristics that are compared and contrasted in this video

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Debby as the Southeast prepares for flooding rain, high winds and storm surge

Debby is forecast to make landfall in Florida sometime Monday and then stall in the vicinity of Georgia and South Carolina for the remainder of the week.

However, there is a new tropical disturbance being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward Islands.

At this point, it is just a cluster of showers and storms. It has a chance of development as it moves across the Caribbean Sea this week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean. 
(FOX Weather)

 

It is too soon to know exactly how it develops or its ultimate destination.

The number of systems in the Atlantic is expected to increase over the next few months as August begins the heart of hurricane season.

Tags
Loading...