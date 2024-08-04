New tropical disturbance flagged in Atlantic as Florida braces for Debby

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Debby as the Southeast prepares for flooding rain, high winds and storm surge.

Debby is forecast to make landfall in Florida sometime Monday and then stall in the vicinity of Georgia and South Carolina for the remainder of the week.

However, there is a new tropical disturbance being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward Islands.

At this point, it is just a cluster of showers and storms. It has a chance of development as it moves across the Caribbean Sea this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

It is too soon to know exactly how it develops or its ultimate destination.

The number of systems in the Atlantic is expected to increase over the next few months as August begins the heart of hurricane season.