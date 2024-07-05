Hurricane Beryl threat growing for South Texas as forecasts indicate potentially stronger storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Beryl presents a growing threat to the South Texas coast as the storm readies to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and begins to regain strength Friday morning.

"We’re waking up this morning to see… that almost all of Texas is in the cone for Hurricane Beryl," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "The National Hurricane Center always reminds us that in that Day 4 and 5 (forecast) outlook, there is quite a spread (in the cone) and that’s just for the center of the storm, but the impacts could be felt far and wide."

Beryl came ashore in Tulum, Mexico just after 6 a.m. ET as a Category 2 storm with peak winds of 110 mph. The storm was expected to rapidly weaken to well below hurricane strength after sweeping through Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Beryl forecast cone

(FOX Weather)



Forecasts show the weakening trend will reverse once Beryl gets back over the warm, open waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night, slowly regaining strength.

"It will likely take a bit of time for Beryl's convective structure to recover in the Gulf of Mexico, and initially there will still be some residual southerly shear," the NHC wrote in their Friday morning discussion.

Computer models show the atmosphere in the western Gulf of Mexico will become less hostile to tropical development over the weekend while the storm begins to feed off water temperatures in the mid-80s.

Spaghetti models

(FOX Weather)



"Such an environment should favor strengthening," the NHC said, adding their new forecasts now show a stronger Beryl.

In addition, more recent model computations are showing more evidence of a further northern track, suggesting a landfall along the South Texas coast.

"The steering flow (from an upper level low) may help move Beryl farther to the north," Morgan said. "In the meantime we’ve also got that heat ridge (in the Southeast) that’s beginning to break down a little bit. It’s shifting off to the east, so there’s a bit of a weakness here and forecast models have been picking up on that weakness, and that’s why we see Beryl drifting to the north."

The latest forecast cone from the NHC agrees, and now indicates Beryl will likely make landfall on the Texas side of the border as a Category 1 hurricane overnight Sunday into Monday morning with peak winds of 85 mph.

If that verifies, there would be significant impacts in South Texas including strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge along the coast. That's the same coastline that was impacted by circulation around Tropical Storm Alberto earlier this year.

The NHC says Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be issued later Friday.

For the rainfall impacts, a wide swath of South Texas, including Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Port Mansfield, are in a Level 2 out of 4 threat for flash flooding on Sunday and Monday. Initial forecasts suggest as much as 3-5 inches of rain along the coastal areas from Brownsville to near Houston.

South Texas Rainfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Any of the outer rain bands could also produce tropical storm-force gusts and even spin up an isolated tornado, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi, Texas said Thursday. Winds could increase as early as Sunday morning with peak gusts expected Sunday night.

"Regardless of exact track, an increase in dangerous rip currents/tidal runup along the coast is expected over the Holiday Weekend," NWS Corpus Christi said. "Seas will begin to increase as well. This will make for dangerous swimming conditions!"