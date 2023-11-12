The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Earthquakes increase as Iceland officials wait for volcano to erupt

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

‘Significant likelihood’ that Iceland volcano could blow at any moment

Officials say that a volcanic eruption could be imminent and have already evacuated the Icelandic town of Grindavík. Residents were given just minutes to return home Sunday to gather their belongings and pets, but the evacuation order remains in place as a state of emergency is underway.

Thousands of earthquakes rattled around the Fagradalsfjall volcano over the weekend, and the Icelandic Met Office says there is a "significant likelihood" of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Soggy start to the week for the South

Heavy rain will continue dousing the South from Texas to North Florida through mid-week, providing much-needed moisture to the drought-stricken region.

"While it won't come close to fully ending the drought, this event will help quite a bit as over a month's worth of rain falls across the Gulf Coast and into the Deep South through the middle of the week," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Rain forecast through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Development odds increase in the Caribbean

Hurricane season isn't over yet, and forecasters are watching an area in the Caribbean for possible development.

The National Hurricane Center says that a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, which could strengthen to form into a tropical depression in the next week.

The outlook for a potential disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Significant storm to impact the West Coast by midweek

A significant storm could bring widespread rain and flooding threats to California and the Southwest this week. Forecasters say this is the same pattern that caused a snow emergency in parts of Alaska over the weekend. The system will continue moving south out of the Gulf of Alaska before reaching the West Coast by midweek.

"The storm could also bring some rain to Southern California late in the week, marking the first major rainmaker for the highly populous region since Tropical Storm Hilary in August," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.