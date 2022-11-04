Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town

DALLAS – A tornado struck and leveled the small town of Powderly, Texas, on Friday.

Located northeast of Dallas, Powderly has a population of 966 with a median age of 56.9 years old, according to Census Reporter.

The town was in the path of a tornado-warned storm on Friday afternoon. As seen in images captured soon after the storm moved through, tree branches were stripped bare and homes were brought to the ground.

Several tornadoes were spotted moving across Oklahoma and Texas on Friday.

Amid rolling tornado warnings, the National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.