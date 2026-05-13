Summer-like heat is on the way for the East Coast

Summer is still a month away, but the East Coast is getting its first little taste of those warm temperatures heading into the weekend.

The East Coast has struggled to find warmth in May, with temperatures staying cooler so far this spring.

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That'll change by the weekend and into next week, when temperatures rise into the upper 80s for parts of the Northeast.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, the warmth started out West early this week, and will begin shifting into the Plains and central states on Thursday, driving temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for May.

Sunday record highs

(FOX Weather)



By Friday and Saturday, the heat will begin spreading into the Midwest and Southeast, areas that have been running 3 to 5 degrees below average so far this month.

Major cities like Atlanta, Nashville and Cincinnati are likely to see temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, roughly 10 to 20 degrees higher than average.

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By Sunday, the heat pushes into the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast.

Monday and Tuesday highs

(FOX Weather)



Record high temperatures are possible for states stretching from Missouri to New Jersey, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The heat is expected to last, compared to other short one or two-day warm-ups.

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By Monday and Tuesday of next week, highs across much of the Midwest and Northeast will climb more than 20 degrees above average.

Major Interstate 95 cities are expected to see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.