Storm system bringing chances of rain to the East through Tuesday

The same storm system that brought tornadoes to parts of the central Gulf Coast on Saturday will continue to slowly move to the east through at least Tuesday.

There have been at least nine reports of tornadoes Saturday evening in what the FOX Forecast Center is calling a regional tornado outbreak across southern Alabama and Mississippi.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

At least five of those reports were within the Mobile, Alabama, metro area.

The FOX Forecast Center says the regional tornado outbreak was sparked by an unusually high amount of wind shear that combined with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service is now sending teams to survey the damage to determine how many tornadoes touched down in the region on Saturday.

Those results are expected Sunday or Monday.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Millions of Americans from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast will wake up to showers and widespread rain, though no severe weather is expected.

The weather on Halloween won’t be a washout by any means, but the morning commute may be impacted.

YOUR HALLOWEEN WEATHER FORECAST FROM COAST TO GHOST

By Monday night, the rain will shift east into the East Coast, including the I-95 corridor.

The FOX Forecast Center says some bands of heavier rain are possible, and up to 1 inch of rain is possible east of the Appalachian Mountains from Virginia into South Carolina.

The rain will stick around on Tuesday along the East Coast from North Carolina to Maine before the storm system weakens and move offshore.