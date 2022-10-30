Survey teams investigating damage reports after videos show tornadoes touching down in Mississippi, Alabama

Survey teams with the National Weather Service are out in full force on Sunday to investigate at least nine reports of tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi after a storm system moved through the region on Saturday.

Tornado Watches were in effect when the storms moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico and into areas near Biloxi and Hattiesburg in Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama.

The FOX Forecast Center is calling this event a regional tornado outbreak sparked by an unusually high amount of wind shear combined with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

A video showed a tornado crossing Interstate 10 near Moss Point, Mississippi, causing damage to at least one vehicle and a building.

The video also showed the tornado spinning over a bridge before moving further inland.

Matt Magiera was south of Mobile in the town of Magnolia Springs, Alabama, when he spotted a tornado and took video of the event.

The twister appeared to damage power lines before crossing through a farm field.

Ross Dorsett captured a similar sight in southern Alabama and took a photo of a waterspout traveling up Mobile Bay.

Drone video taken after the storms moved through shows damage left behind at Gautier Middle School in Gautier, Mississippi.

The video shows debris littering the ground and damage spotted on the roof of the building.

National Weather Service meteorologists will likely use Saturday's eyewitness reports to determine how many tornadoes formed, their wind speeds based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and how many miles they were on the ground for.

There were no reports of injuries from the severe weather, and based on initial reports, the tornados appeared to be weak.

Severe weather in the South is not unusual during the autumn. Fall is often considered the second severe weather season because it's the time of year when warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico starts to clash with colder air beginning to infiltrate the U.S. from Canada as winter inches closer.

In addition to the severe weather, some communities received heavy rainfall that occurred during a short period of time.