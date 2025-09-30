Rare ‘sting jet’ could slam Bermuda with 100-mph winds as Imelda devours Humberto

NEW YORK – A rare meteorological phenomenon is expected to develop Wednesday as Hurricane Imelda moves over Bermuda, and the result could be extreme winds that can cause extensive damage.

Imelda is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane when it passes over Bermuda on Wednesday night. In addition, a weakening Hurricane Humberto will be in the vicinity.

Most computer models agree that Humberto will be an extratropical cyclone – a cyclone that is no longer drawing its energy from tropical fuel – by the time Imelda reaches the region, and that a stronger Imelda will gobble up the energy from Humberto.

This exchange of energy is expected to develop what is known as a "sting jet." The name comes from the way the phenomenon resembles the shape of a scorpion’s tail when viewed on a weather map, such as in this image of a hurricane also named Humberto near Bermuda in 2019.

A "sting jet" is a narrow band of fast-moving winds that develops as dry air is pulled into a storm.

"As it loses tropical characteristics, you have this narrow band of dry air that can intrude within the system," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis.

This results in rapidly sinking air that can create damaging winds that reach the surface.

"We’re talking 70-, 80-, 100-mph winds that are sinking all the way down to the surface and making for localized damage," Lewis said.

Forecasters said winds of between 80 and 100 mph are expected across Bermuda by Wednesday night as Imelda moves past.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda, and the airport that serves the islands has been closed until at least Thursday.