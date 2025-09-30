Search
Rare ‘sting jet’ could slam Bermuda with 100-mph winds as Imelda devours Humberto

Forecasts call for winds upwards of 100 mph in Bermuda on Wednesday as Imelda moves over the country in the Atlantic Ocean made up of more than 100 islands.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis explains what a sting jet is and how an interaction between hurricanes Imelda and Humberto could lead to one developing.

NEW YORK – A rare meteorological phenomenon is expected to develop Wednesday as Hurricane Imelda moves over Bermuda, and the result could be extreme winds that can cause extensive damage.

Imelda is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane when it passes over Bermuda on Wednesday night. In addition, a weakening Hurricane Humberto will be in the vicinity. 

HURRICANE IMELDA STRENGTHENS WHILE TARGETING BERMUDA AS STORM SLAMS COASTAL SOUTHEAST WITH DANGEROUS WAVES

Hurricane Imelda and Humberto are seen in proximity to Bermuda in a satellite image taken Sept. 30, 2025.

(FOX Weather / NOAA)

Most computer models agree that Humberto will be an extratropical cyclone – a cyclone that is no longer drawing its energy from tropical fuel – by the time Imelda reaches the region, and that a stronger Imelda will gobble up the energy from Humberto.

This exchange of energy is expected to develop what is known as a "sting jet." The name comes from the way the phenomenon resembles the shape of a scorpion’s tail when viewed on a weather map, such as in this image of a hurricane also named Humberto near Bermuda in 2019.

HURRICANE HUMBERTO CREATES LIFE-THREATENING SURF ALONG EAST COAST AFTER REACHING CAT 5 INTENSITY IN ATLANTIC

A sting jet is highlighted in this satellite image of Hurricane Humbert from Sept. 18, 2019.

(FOX Weather / NOAA)

A "sting jet" is a narrow band of fast-moving winds that develops as dry air is pulled into a storm.

"As it loses tropical characteristics, you have this narrow band of dry air that can intrude within the system," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis. 

This results in rapidly sinking air that can create damaging winds that reach the surface.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"We’re talking 70-, 80-, 100-mph winds that are sinking all the way down to the surface and making for localized damage," Lewis said.

Forecasters said winds of between 80 and 100 mph are expected across Bermuda by Wednesday night as Imelda moves past.

HURRICANES HUMBERTO, IMELDA CREATE DEADLY RIP CURRENTS, TRIGGER FLOOD THREAT FOR US EAST COAST

The wind forecast for Bermuda on Oct. 1, 2025.

The wind forecast for Bermuda on Oct. 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda, and the airport that serves the islands has been closed until at least Thursday.

